Life Skills for Your LifeSpan: How loneliness can affect physical and mental health

It’s coming close to the end of the year, and the holiday season is in full swing!

It’s the time of the year most of us spend more time with family and friends, at least before the COVID-19 pandemic. But for many others, the holiday season can remind them of just how lonely they are. It’s something none of us want to think about, but we all need to be aware and try to help those who are experiencing these feelings.

Loneliness can affect anyone who doesn’t feel meaningful connections with other people — and is more than an emotional issue; it has real implications for physical and mental health.

People can become socially isolated due to a variety of reasons — declining health/medical issues, leaving the workplace (disability, retirement), bereavement.

Whatever the cause, it’s shockingly easy to be left feeling alone and vulnerable, which can lead to depression and a serious decline in health and wellbeing. The good news is, loneliness doesn’t have to be an ongoing problem.

Here are a few tips to help fight loneliness and protect the mental health of an older loved one this holiday season — and beyond.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}