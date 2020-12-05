Life Skills for Your LifeSpan: How loneliness can affect physical and mental health

It’s coming close to the end of the year, and the holiday season is in full swing!
It’s the time of the year most of us spend more time with family and friends, at least before the COVID-19 pandemic. But for many others, the holiday season can remind them of just how lonely they are. It’s something none of us want to think about, but we all need to be aware and try to help those who are experiencing these feelings.
Loneliness can affect anyone who doesn’t feel meaningful connections with other people — and is more than an emotional issue; it has real implications for physical and mental health.
People can become socially isolated due to a variety of reasons — declining health/medical issues, leaving the workplace (disability, retirement), bereavement.
Whatever the cause, it’s shockingly easy to be left feeling alone and vulnerable, which can lead to depression and a serious decline in health and wellbeing. The good news is, loneliness doesn’t have to be an ongoing problem.
Here are a few tips to help fight loneliness and protect the mental health of an older loved one this holiday season — and beyond.
1. Make communication a priority. Some older adults go days without speaking to anyone at all, especially those who have limited mobility. Nothing beats a personal visit, but if you can’t see each other around the holidays, talking on the phone can make a world of difference. Make it a point to reach out so the older adult in your life doesn’t feel as though they have been forgotten during this special time of year. Encourage other friends or family members to do the same.
Moving forward into the New Year, keep the connections going, setting 10-20 minutes aside each week to talk. And don’t feel restricted to small talk — ask for advice, or reminisce on how it felt to live through certain life experiences, etc. Older adults have a wealth of knowledge and experience to share.
2. Encourage and bring about social activities through local organizations. Your LifeSpan Center (once we reopen to the public), along with places of faith, like churches and temples, are great places for individuals of all ages to meet people and discover opportunities for group activities. Offer to join them on their first trip to any new places to reduce anxiety and apprehension. Who knows? You might even find an opportunity or two to broaden your horizons as well.
3. Explore hobbies and other areas of interest. Figure out what they like to do to relax or as a hobby (this is also a great way to get gift ideas too). If they don’t currently have any hobbies, ask if there is one they used to have that they would like to get back into or something new they would like to try. Chances are that other people share that same interest and there is opportunity for socializing around it.
4. Identify opportunities to combat loneliness at any time. For those times between visits, calls, organizational activities and hobbies when loneliness can strike, establish some options that your older loved one can take advantage of at any time of day.
Today is a great day to put a smile on someone’s face — make a visit (of course follow CDC guidelines such as wearing a mask and distancing) or a phone call to someone and have a safe, happy and heartfelt holiday season.
