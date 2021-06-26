Life Skills for Your LifeSpan: It’s getting hot out there!

Summer. Sometimes I wonder what happened to Spring. Maybe we misinterpret Spring when it rains for days and it’s ‘cool’ out right after Winter. I also feel like we go from heat to AC and never open our windows anymore. Regardless, it’s getting hot out there. My mowing time is planned around the day’s temperature since I push; I mean a push human propelled mower that recently broke in half since it’s from last century! It’s fixed now with some welding.

I sometime place a jug of water about half way in the yard to drink when I get to that spot since my mower won’t start again if I take a break and turn it off. Yes. It’s that old. But by body’s ability to cool itself diminishes with age, and conditions that can cause heat cramps in a teen may now lead to heat exhaustion in a 50+ year old and in some a heat stroke if you are over 60. Fortunately, by keeping yourself smart and safe while outside during these hot temperatures is manageable.

Start with your air conditioning if you have it. Schedule a check-up with a professional for your unit. Have someone make sure it’s up to snuff before the hot season or any season. Set your temperature to 78 degrees F to avoid heat-related illness. Like the winter, close off rooms you don’t use during the day. If you don’t have air conditioning, close blinds or curtains and use fans to circulate air.

Water. Drink it or eat it. One of the most important ways to stay safe and healthy is by staying hydrated. Have plenty of water on hand and drink it often even if you don’t feel ‘thirsty.’ Check with your physician if you have any medical issues to see what is safe for you to drink. Foods high in water help too. Consider eating fruits and vegetables like celery, grapes and other water filled items. Try to avoid coffee and alcohol which can deplete water from your body instead of replenishing.

Eat. Although your appetite may lessen in the summer because it’s too hot to eat, it’s still important to eat wisely and well when it’s hot out. Include protein and complex carbohydrates such as vegetable and whole grains. Eat small meals often to maintain strength and don’t forget a cup of water to go with the meal. Avoid sodas loaded with sugar and chemicals including sweetened iced tea.

If you have to be outside, consider staying inside between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. which normally is the hottest part of a day. Avoid cooking or spending time outdoors. If you must be outdoors, wear sunscreen, a big rimed hat and light colored clothing covering as much as possible. Clothing that wicks moisture assists in the cooling system of your body just like a sheik in the desert. Also try to remember to have a bottle of water with you or placed mid-way in your yard when you mow.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Stay out of your car if it’s not running and you do not have air conditioning. This includes your pets. Even with the windows cracked, the contained area of the auto can get hot fast! Remember your kids in the back too.

If someone is showing signs of heat-related illness, such as leg or stomach cramps, (which can be the first signs) treat with immediate fluids. Fatigue, weakness, nausea, headache, dizziness, confusion, weak or rapid pulse and shallow breathing are signs too. With heat exhaustion, your skin can be clammy or sweaty, and with heat stroke it is flushed, hot and dry. If symptoms persist, seek medical attention.

Being hot can be uncomplicated. Know how to recognize symptoms and learn how to treat them. Set water out half way through your mowing in the yard, so you can pick it up for a short break. If you have to stop all together, don’t worry about the mower restarting, go inside and cool off with your mower!

Peace Meals, sponsored by Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center, are served Monday through Friday at a suggested donation of $3.50. To register, reserve a lunch or learn more, call 217-345-1800.

Laura A Severson is LSVP Coordinator at the LifeSpan Center in Charleston

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Build your health & fitness knowledge Sign up here to get the latest health & fitness updates in your inbox every week! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.