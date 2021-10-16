Life Skills for Your LifeSpan: It's time to think about the 'what ifs' of home care

It’s time. It’s time to think about the “What Ifs” for you. It’s also time for others as they notice their loved ones becoming less and less capable of taking care of themselves. ADLs, or activity of daily living are a series of basic activities for independent living in a home or in a facility.

These are tasks that you and I take for granted. Most organizations agree that there are 5 basic categories; bathing, dressing, transferring, toileting and eating. Simply said, can you get to the bathroom and do what you need to do on your own, get in and out of clothing and can you cook and eat on your own.

Sounds simple, but as we age, those simple tasks of bathing, toileting, shopping for food and preparing food all become difficult in some way or another. Making excuses for body odor, over perfumed bodies, wearing clothes for a week, and not being hungry could set off some red flags for families and friends.

But yet it’s not that simple to have conversations about body odor or bathroom issues with a friend let alone a loved family member. It’s not comfortable and could be taken as an insult. Let’s face it, no one likes to be told they smell and then asked when they had their last shower.

Help: Where to start? Start early. “Look into professional in-home care before you think you need it,” says Farrah N. Daly, MD, MBA, a neurologist and neuropalliative care specialist. Finding someone you like or more than one person takes time. Start early with conversations about getting help and set time markers or incident markers.

For example; on a birthday, do a conversational check-list of how things are going with your loved one. Have there been changes? This is no different than an annual medical visit. What’s changed? Is it affecting your life? Has there been a stroke or new medical diagnosis?

Assessment of needed care would be the next step. Leah Eskenazi, MSW, operations director with the Family Caregiver Alliance in San Francisco says, “Figure out what your loved one needs.” Do they need a custodial or in-home caregiver or do they need medical attention requiring a licensed nurse.

Begin your search carefully before it’s needed from a catastrophic event. Your search should possibly involve a geriatric care manager or your loved one’s neurologist to determine the types of care that’s needed, says Dr. Daly. You can also check with the National Association of Area Agencies on Aging’s website. Make sure your home health aide is certified and trained for the set of skills needed and according to your state rules.

Do your interviews safely due to recent COVID-19 issues by using video calls. Ask open-ended questions — such as “Tell me about a difficult situation with a patient or family and how you handled it?” Do lots of reference calls and ask permission to call a former client for more information.

Once you find an aide, make sure to introduce them to your loved one slowly. Use the aide as your own aide as an introduction to the family member. This will slowly develop a relationship of trust and friendship. This will also create a partnership between you and the aide.

And finally, how is this help going to be paid? Private pay occurs more often due to assets where little to no assistance is available if you have large assets such as a home. Reach out to your CFP (certified financial planner) for planning this potential costly service.

Or sit down with your loved ones and put pen to paper and map out future expenses that may include, basic home expenses, aides, transportation and more depending on your area. If a discounted public transport system isn’t available such as Dial-A-Ride, then what is, if they no longer are able to drive?

Remember that planning is not everyone’s forte, so start soon for your family, loved ones, and don’t forget about yourself. Time manages to slip away and we often find ourselves caring for older friends and family forgetting that we, too, are aging.

Caring for another is also not a skill we learn professionally, so your set of skills may not be the best and there’s also the safety factor. Will everyone be safe? My four-foot, 11-inch mother could never care for my six-foot, one-inch father. She could try, but it would have been very unsafe for both of them. Find a partner (aides) to supplement daily care. It’ll be good for everyone.

Laura A Severson is LSVP Coordinator at the LifeSpan Center in Charleston

