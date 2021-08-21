Life Skills for Your LifeSpan: Keep an eye out for ways to keep your eyes healthy

Eyes. Most of us have two, and moms have an extra pair on the back of our heads. Most of the time I was guessing what my child was doing when it was too quiet in the house, but he never knew.

Eyes are an asset we often take for granted. We squint without protection, we strain in dim light and we’re mostly surprised when we neither can squint nor strain to read the average Snellen or optotype when we’re at our eye exam.

Can screen time be an issue? Just how many hours does one just stare at a screen? I work at a desk with a computer. I don’t stare at it for hours on end, but I do my fair amount of looking at one.

Chris Easley, O.D., of the Milan Eye Center in Alpharetta, Ga. says not to worry. All those hours working and Zooming haven’t done permanent damage. The blue light from electronic devices isn’t bright enough to do lasting harm.

What the light can do in the short term is eyestrain and possible dry eye which are both treatable. Dry eye is due to the lack of blinking like a stare down with your computer. Take a moment to close your eyes, look away occasionally and consider investing in a pair of computer glasses if you don’t already wear glasses with an antiglare application.

Seeing your eye person is important as well. Just because you think your vision hasn’t changed, you may be wrong. Issues like glaucoma, macular degeneration, and diabetic retinopathy can creep up on you says Raman Bharkri, O.D., an associate professor at the Illinois College of Optometry in Chicago.

All three can cause irreversible harm that may cause vision loss or sometimes total blindness, but keeping up with your exams can potentially stop or delay damage. Try to fit in a comprehensive exam every two years between the ages of 40 and 64 and then every year after 65.

Ever see a rabbit wear glasses? That’s because they eat carrots! Researchers from the University of Georgia in Athens found that no matter how many you eat, you still won’t be able to see in the dark.

Although carotenoids (in carrots) can reduce risk of cataracts and macular degeneration, there is no food that can improve vision says Easley. Some suggested helpful foods include broccoli, leafy greens, spinach, peas, and omega-3s found in salmon and tuna. Healthy eating encompasses so many benefits when it comes to the human body.

Lost glasses; how many have you lost? I’ve lost track, but I did hear that when you die, St. Peter gives you a box of all the stuff you lost during your lifetime. I’m looking forward to single socks, empty pens and deflated balloons!

Keeping track of yet another pair of glasses can be cumbersome, but a good pair of sunglasses is a must for sun protection. Damage to the eyes from the sun’s UV rays accumulates over a lifetime and eventually UV damage gives rise to the risk of cataracts, macular degeneration and skin cancer around the eyes and eyelids, says Bhakhri.

Wear sunglasses with UVA- and UVB-protectant coatings year-round. Regarding your eyeglasses, have those coated as well and don’t skip out wearing your shades on cloudy days: Clouds block only 20% of UV rays.

Does blurry vision mean your need reading glasses? Presbyopia, loss of near focusing ability of the eye due to ageing, hits us around 40 years of age, and reading glasses will usually do the trick. If you notice a sudden or even gradual change while reading this newspaper, make sure that it isn’t something more serious than just blurry vision.

Blurry vision could be due to high blood sugar, uncontrolled diabetes, cataracts or even an infection. Don’t ignore the blurred lines and keep regular eye appointments.

Lastly, just who should you go and ‘see’ when you have eye issues? To ‘clear’ up some confusing terms, an Ophthalmologist (M.D.; trained in medical schools) is a medical school doctor. They offer complete eye care services that include vision services, medical and surgical eye care, diagnosis and treatments, and plastic surgery.

An Optometrist (OD; trained in Osteopathy schools) takes care of primary health care for the eye. They can perform eye exams, prescribe and fit glasses, monitor medical related conditions, and provide low-vision aids. An Optician is not an eye doctor and cannot give eye exams. They fill prescriptions from your eye doctor, but can also check lens prescriptions, adjust, repair glasses and frames and take facial measurements.

Choosing an eye provider is based on your primary needs, so keep track of those subtle changes or other issues you notice.

In Memory of Mr. Alex Ancheta, Optician, AKA “The Glassman.” LSVP Volunteer.

Laura A Severson is LSVP Coordinator at the LifeSpan Center in Charleston

