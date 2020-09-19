Life Skills for Your LifeSpan: Keep your body moving!

The heart is a muscle and needs exercise to stay in shape.
When it's exercised, the heart can pump more blood through the body and continue working at optimal efficiency with little strain. This will likely help it to stay healthy longer.
Regular exercise also helps to keep arteries and other blood vessels flexible, ensuring good blood flow and normal blood pressure and cholesterol. It’s amazing how much physical activity can benefit our hearts. And it’s no secret – the lack of physical activity is an open invitation to cardiovascular disease.
Don’t worry. When it comes to exercise, a little bit done on regular basis goes a long way. According to the American Heart Association (AHA), exercising 30 minutes a day, five days a week will improve your heart health and help reduce your risk of heart disease.
Think you don’t have time? You don’t have to do all 30 minutes at once. You’ll get the same benefits if you divide your time into manageable 10-minute sessions, three times a day.
So, you found your keys; you finished the laundry; you found the motivation to clean out your closet. You can accomplish this too. Now that those things are out of the way, you can find 30 minutes in your day to get physically active — and there are plenty of easy, no-cost ways to do it.
It can be as simple as walking quickly for just 30 minutes a day. And the housecleaning you did while you were procrastinating? Believe it or not, that counts as exercise, too. You don’t have to go for an actual run to get a runner’s high. That rush you get at the sight of a gleaming bathroom counts too. Win-win.
A lot of our physical aches and pains come from underuse, not overuse. When muscles, ligament, tendons, and fascia aren't used, they get tight. The less they're used, the tighter they get and that tightness causes a lot of pain, particularly in the lower back and joints. Walking is a gentle way to get moving and keep moving so our bodies stay limber, flexible, and pain free.
Do you have difficulty walking? You’re certainly not alone. Being disabled or having chronic pain or illness can really limit your exercise choices. But there are many options available if you are really interested. It’s a good idea to start your journey to better health by going to your doctor/nurse practitioner, and have them set you up with in-home physical therapy.
There are plenty of physical therapy options depending on your insurance coverage. You should definitely see your doctor or health-care professional before considering which option might be best for your disability. Together, you can decide whether you might be able to do some of the exercises at home - that would offer you the best opportunity to set your own schedule.
Regardless of physical limitations, be sure to check with your doctor before starting a new exercise routine, as exercising with a heart condition can put extra strain on your heart. Learn the signs of heart trouble during exercise and don’t over-exert yourself to ensure you’re helping, not hurting, your heart. You want to keep your body moving, and that includes keeping the heart healthy. Do your best and challenge yourself to do better. That’s what matters most.
Peace Meals, sponsored by Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center, are served Monday through Friday at a suggested donation of $3.50. To register, reserve a lunch or learn more, call 217-345-1800.
Build your health & fitness knowledge
Sign up here to get the latest health & fitness updates in your inbox every week!