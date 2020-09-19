Life Skills for Your LifeSpan: Keep your body moving!

It can be as simple as walking quickly for just 30 minutes a day. And the housecleaning you did while you were procrastinating? Believe it or not, that counts as exercise, too. You don’t have to go for an actual run to get a runner’s high. That rush you get at the sight of a gleaming bathroom counts too. Win-win.

A lot of our physical aches and pains come from underuse, not overuse. When muscles, ligament, tendons, and fascia aren't used, they get tight. The less they're used, the tighter they get and that tightness causes a lot of pain, particularly in the lower back and joints. Walking is a gentle way to get moving and keep moving so our bodies stay limber, flexible, and pain free.

Do you have difficulty walking? You’re certainly not alone. Being disabled or having chronic pain or illness can really limit your exercise choices. But there are many options available if you are really interested. It’s a good idea to start your journey to better health by going to your doctor/nurse practitioner, and have them set you up with in-home physical therapy.