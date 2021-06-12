Life Skills for Your LifeSpan: Learn about Medicare at upcoming virtual fair

Learn about signing up for Medicare from the safety and comfort of your home or office with an upcoming virtual fair from 2-6 p.m., Wednesday, June 23.

This virtual, online Medicare fair is for people turning 65 or becoming eligible for Medicare because of a disability. This event is supported by a grant from the federal government, and there is no cost to attend. Attend for any length of time. Learn about Medicare – and all its parts - to assist you in your initial enrollment decisions.

There will be expert presenters on Medicare eligibility, enrollment, costs, and coverage options from the State Health Insurance Assistance Programs (SHIPs). SHIPs are government funded to provide local, trusted, and unbiased local Medicare help to individuals in their states or territories.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, SHIPs are providing safe and socially distanced Medicare education and assistance to Medicare-eligible individuals, their families, and caregivers. This online Welcome to Medicare Fair is just one example. You can visit state-specific virtual exhibits and chat with SHIP about what to consider when making your Medicare decisions.

Local SHIP services are provided by the LifeSpan Center in Charleston

Event presentation schedule:

2–2:20 p.m.: Welcome and Introduction to the Role of the State Health Insurance Assistance Programs (SHIPs).

2:20–4:20 p.m.: Medicare Eligibility, Enrollment, Costs, Coverage Options, and Coordination with Other Insurance.

4:20–4:40: Break

4:40– 6 p.m.: Learn about the federal government’s role in Medicare, avoiding Medicare fraud, and Medicare assistance programs.

Visit www.shiphelp.org to register or to find the State Health Insurance Assistance Program in your state or territory. If you have Medicare questions, you can contact your SHIP at any time. Use the SHIP Locator at www.shiphelp.org or call 877-839-2675. If you have questions about the Welcome to Medicare Virtual Fair, email info@shiphelp.org.

Laura A Severson is LSVP Coordinator at the LifeSpan Center in Charleston

