LIFE SKILLS FOR YOUR LIFESPAN

Life Skills for Your LifeSpan: Learn the benefits of support groups

LifeSpan Center logo

Linking generations. Enhancing lives.

If you have experienced a life change or are struggling with a diagnosis, a support group may be just what you need.

Seniors face a multitude of difficulties and changes as they age. Discussing challenges with those facing similar circumstances can be essential to finding ways to cope while having an ear to listen. Being part of a support group provides opportunities to share experiences and gain emotional support.

According to the Mayo Clinic, benefits of joining a support group may include:

  • Feeling less isolated or judged
  • Reducing anxiety and stress
  • Improving skills to cope with challenges
  • Staying motivated and sticking to treatments
  • Gaining a sense of empowerment
  • Improving understanding of what you are dealing with

Support groups are a great way to share common experiences which often include similar worries, everyday problems, treatment decisions or treatment side effects. Taking part in a group provides you with an opportunity to be with people who share a common purpose.

FACTS FOR FAMILIES: Program to provide ways to improve happiness

If you are looking for a support group, check with your doctor, reach out to a local non-profit, or check the National Institute of Public Health websites.

If you are a senior or a caregiver of a senior, Coles County Council on Aging may have a support group for you. LifeSpan offers support groups for caregivers, Alzheimer’s, memory care, and Parkinson’s.

If you would like more information, call 217-639-5150.

 

Laura A Severson is LSVP Coordinator at the LifeSpan Center in Charleston

