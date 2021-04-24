Life Skills for Your LifeSpan: Longevity: Is it in you?

My mother-in-law lived to be 99 and 3/4, just shy of 100 and my grandmother lived to be in her 100s. I’ve always wondered, will I get to live that long and do I want to?

My Ponce de Leon fountain of youth is still on my suitcase list, but regardless of your fountain of youth search, what does give you longevity?

How about a sunny disposition? Be positive! An upbeat personality won’t help you in the long-life and a Longevity Project study of 1,500 over 80 years found that the cheery, happy folks actually lived shorter lives. The persistent and prudent types lived the longest and the lighthearted ones, tended to take more risks with their health as they aged, say Kate Rockwood, prevention contributor.

It’s not to say to be dour to add a few more years to your life because it is found that laughter is good medicine with findings of lower heart disease and stroke rates. Naturally, it’s all in a good balance.

Are you putting in an 80 hour week? Hard workers have a 20-30% lower risk of early death according to the Longevity Project study. If your job causes you stress that you take home, that not so good, but the social engagement and mental brain use can have benefits that outweigh the hours.