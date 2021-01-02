Life Skills for Your LifeSpan: Make Your New Year’s Resolutions a Reality

According to the Merriam-Webster dictionary, a New Year’s Resolution is: “A promise to do something differently in the New Year.” We all make them, but statistics from Forbes magazine show that only 1 in 10 of us actually keeps them. Even as early as February, 80% of us have already given up on our promises to ourselves. So what is stopping us? What can we do to make sure we succeed? Is there some secret I don’t know about? Well, here are some very simple things you can do to achieve your goals and be in that elite group!
1. Make your goals specific. People often talk about getting in shape, losing weight, saving money, etc. Set goals that you can achieve and assign numbers to them. Otherwise, how will you be able to see progress? So avoid general and vague statements when setting resolutions.
2. Measure progress. “If you can measure it, you can change it” is a fundamental principal of psychology. Each day/week/month, compare your results and see what you’ve accomplished or what you need to change. If you don’t see progress, you’re more likely to give up.
3. Be patient. Not everyone sees results equally. Some sooner and some later. Don’t get discouraged if you happen to fit in the latter category. Remember that lasting change takes time and nobody said it would be easy. If you stick it out the whole year, you WILL see results…which is the primary goal in the first place.
4. Share your goals with friends and family. While self-accountability is important, social support is the key to success. It’s easy to break a promise to yourself when nobody knows or is aware of your resolutions. Having someone who regularly checks in with you and holds you accountable is vital.
5. Schedule it. A major reason people give up on their resolutions — time. The excuse of not having enough time because of work, family, and other obligations seems creep in to your vocabulary. If you carve out time for your resolution and write it down on a calendar, you’re making time for it. How you spend your time is a choice. Whether it be eating junk food all day, going to a doctor’s appointment, or finding time to exercise…it’s a choice.
6. Something is better than nothing. Don’t think that it has to be an “all or nothing” type of resolution, goal, or promise. For example, if you don’t have a full hour to work out like you had planned, just do something because that 15 or 20 minutes is better than nothing.
7. Get up, when you slip up. If you go a day or week without completing your goal or resolution, don’t give up. Legendary football coach Vince Lombardi said, “It isn’t whether you get knocked down, but whether you get back up.” Just acknowledge your mistake, be resilient, recommit, and move on.
So if you want to be one of the select few and elite, apply these strategies and watch your life change. Completing these resolutions isn’t just about willpower; it’s about developing the right skills, executing strategies, and having the patience that inevitably lead to success. You can do this!
Peace Meals, sponsored by Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center, are served Monday through Friday at a suggested donation of $3.50. To register, reserve a lunch or learn more, call 217-345-1800.
Chris Garver is the Program/Public Relations Director at the LifeSpan Center.