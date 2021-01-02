Life Skills for Your LifeSpan: Make Your New Year’s Resolutions a Reality

According to the Merriam-Webster dictionary, a New Year’s Resolution is: “A promise to do something differently in the New Year.” We all make them, but statistics from Forbes magazine show that only 1 in 10 of us actually keeps them. Even as early as February, 80% of us have already given up on our promises to ourselves. So what is stopping us? What can we do to make sure we succeed? Is there some secret I don’t know about? Well, here are some very simple things you can do to achieve your goals and be in that elite group!

1. Make your goals specific. People often talk about getting in shape, losing weight, saving money, etc. Set goals that you can achieve and assign numbers to them. Otherwise, how will you be able to see progress? So avoid general and vague statements when setting resolutions.

2. Measure progress. “If you can measure it, you can change it” is a fundamental principal of psychology. Each day/week/month, compare your results and see what you’ve accomplished or what you need to change. If you don’t see progress, you’re more likely to give up.