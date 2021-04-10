Life Skills for Your LifeSpan: Muscles were made in Venice?

Venice, California or Santa Monica, is the location of the birthplace of the physical fitness boom in the United States in 1934 with predominantly gymnastic activities on the south side of the Santa Monica Pier.
Although that’s been a few years, muscles haven’t changed much. Muscles keep us moving and help our body do most everything. They are the rubber bands of our life. The trick is to actually use them, daily, and often in a constructive way.
According to John Porcari, PhD., program director of the Clinical Exercise Physiology program at the University of Wisconsin, La Crosse, muscles don’t turn into fat. Just like you can’t change a piece of cake into a steak.
Fat and muscle are two completely different tissues, that is, fat cells don’t magically turn into muscle cells and vice versa. Muscle is a protein and stays that way. The reason you are less jiggly when you have been doing strength work is that muscles “pull the fat layer a little bit tighter, so it can look and feel like you have less fat,’ Porcari says.
But you can potentially lose muscle though, he says. If you quit exercising for any time, your muscles can begin to atrophy and shrink making the fat layer relax making things, well, jiggly again. What doesn’t help is the continued eating pattern you have that will cause you to gain fat without exercise. Go for 150-300 minutes of moderate exercise each week.
Does cardio burn the fat? Yes. Cardio burns more calories than weight lifting, but adding strength training can burn fat too. Muscles burn somewhat more calories than fat pound-for-pound, says Michele Scharff Olson, Ph.D., Montgomery, Alabama. Mix cardio with at least two weekly strength workouts.
Once the muscle is gone, it’s gone, right? We all lose muscle mass as we get older. In fact we can lose up to 7% per decade after the age of 40. Do the math.
The good news is that we can get muscle mass back any time. Studies at the UAB Center for Exercise Medicine at the University of Alabama found that people even in their 60s and 70s, could develop muscles and strength as an average 30-year-old. You can easily start by using them again.
Start with light weights and gradually increase repetitions and heaviness challenging those sleeping muscles. Make it consistent and mind your diet.
If you are afraid you’ll start looking like the Hulk, you’re safe. Remember it’s not the poundage, but how many times you lift the weights, any weight. Bulky bodybuilders are partially due to more sets using heavy weight and a strict diet regimen, Porcari says.
A good rule of thumb is to use weight just heavy enough for one set, Olson says. If the last two reps feel tough, it’s a successful challenge. If it’s too easy, move up to the next weight.
Many of us don’t like to work out because we’re sore and need a rest day. Achy muscles aren’t a signal to sit on the couch. Instead, try a lesser exercise such as walking, yoga or Pilates to keep blood flow to the sore muscles. “Soreness is normal,” says Olson.
If you are overwhelmed with soreness, try alternating ice and heat. Olson also recommends not doing back-to-back days with the same set of muscles to avoid possible injuries.
Regardless of your age, never give up moving. Remember that humans are meant to move. Always check with your physician first before starting any exercise changes in your life. LifeSpan has exercise classes during the week. Check our Connections for exercise class schedules.
Peace Meals, sponsored by Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center, are served Monday through Friday at a suggested donation of $3.50. To register, reserve a lunch or learn more, call 217-345-1800.
Laura A Severson is LSVP Coordinator at the LifeSpan Center in Charleston