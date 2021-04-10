Life Skills for Your LifeSpan: Muscles were made in Venice?

Venice, California or Santa Monica, is the location of the birthplace of the physical fitness boom in the United States in 1934 with predominantly gymnastic activities on the south side of the Santa Monica Pier.

Although that’s been a few years, muscles haven’t changed much. Muscles keep us moving and help our body do most everything. They are the rubber bands of our life. The trick is to actually use them, daily, and often in a constructive way.

According to John Porcari, PhD., program director of the Clinical Exercise Physiology program at the University of Wisconsin, La Crosse, muscles don’t turn into fat. Just like you can’t change a piece of cake into a steak.

Fat and muscle are two completely different tissues, that is, fat cells don’t magically turn into muscle cells and vice versa. Muscle is a protein and stays that way. The reason you are less jiggly when you have been doing strength work is that muscles “pull the fat layer a little bit tighter, so it can look and feel like you have less fat,’ Porcari says.