Life Skills for Your LifeSpan: My caregiver experience

Hello, my name is Klaire Reed and I have been interning at the Lifespan Center since August and will be interning until December.
Learning about their programs they have to offer older adults has been rewarding. Jean Shobe has been my supervisor and has taught me a lot about her Family Caregiver Program. Since November is National Family Caregiver month, I figured I could share my experience as a caregiver.
My experience as a caregiver goes all the way back to my senior year of high school. I joined the health occupations program through Sarah Bush Lincoln Hospital, where I began my journey of becoming a certified nursing assistant.
I learned the basics of being a CNA and how they cooperate with the ability to care for a patient. I completed clinicals in which we would go to either a nursing home or the hospital to get our experience in handling patients and providing care, while preparing for tests and check-offs we would be examined by our teachers on how we performed these basic skills. This program was my favorite thing that happened my senior year.
While going to health occupations and my regular classes, I was working at an assisted living facility as a resident aid, which helped me understand more of what was to be expected of being a certified nursing assistant.
In the spring of 2018, I graduated from high school and my health occupations program and became a certified nursing assistant. I started a job at a different assisted living facility and began my journey of taking care of residents.
Every day was a new experience as a CNA. I worked second shift, which usually started off crazy and would not end until my shift ended. I did a number of things working, I changed bedding, helped residents with their daily living activities, took vitals, did hourly checks, and laundry. My least favorite part about my job was seeing the residents sick or taken to the hospital and not knowing if they were going to come back. This job gave me the experience I needed to learn more about what I wanted to study in college.
In the fall of 2018 I started my freshmen year of college at Lake Land in Mattoon. I am currently studying human services/sociology. My focus is to help the Alzheimer’s/dementia patients.
Not only being a caregiver but also watching my grandpa be a caregiver to my grandma has brought me to a realization of wanting to help those with Alzheimer’s.
Caregiver’s may not be appreciated enough for all the struggles they go through every day. There are days where seeing the person you are caring for, just smiling towards you, is rewarding. I want to thank all the caregivers for what they do, you are appreciated! Happy National Caregivers month!
