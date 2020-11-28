Life Skills for Your LifeSpan: My caregiver experience

Every day was a new experience as a CNA. I worked second shift, which usually started off crazy and would not end until my shift ended. I did a number of things working, I changed bedding, helped residents with their daily living activities, took vitals, did hourly checks, and laundry. My least favorite part about my job was seeing the residents sick or taken to the hospital and not knowing if they were going to come back. This job gave me the experience I needed to learn more about what I wanted to study in college.

In the fall of 2018 I started my freshmen year of college at Lake Land in Mattoon. I am currently studying human services/sociology. My focus is to help the Alzheimer’s/dementia patients.

Not only being a caregiver but also watching my grandpa be a caregiver to my grandma has brought me to a realization of wanting to help those with Alzheimer’s.

Caregiver’s may not be appreciated enough for all the struggles they go through every day. There are days where seeing the person you are caring for, just smiling towards you, is rewarding. I want to thank all the caregivers for what they do, you are appreciated! Happy National Caregivers month!

