Life Skills for Your LifeSpan: November is National Caregiver Month

The Coles County Council on Aging would like to recognize the celebration of November as National Caregiver Month. November is a time of celebration and thankfulness for all the good in people’s lives and this gratitude should spread to the caregivers in our communities.

Caregivers come from all backgrounds and face many different challenges in their daily routine of caring for others. Caregivers also have different responsibilities to the people they care for depending on the type of care or services they provide. Some caregivers take care of others as part of their profession, while others do so in their personal lives. Caregivers can be grandparents or other family members raising children that are not their own, or people caring for their elderly or disabled family members or spouses.

There are so many more types of caregivers and all deserve proper recognition. It is crucial that caregivers stay healthy, feel supported, and receive education and resources. The Coles County Council on Aging offers these services to caregivers to ensure they are doing the best they can, and making a difference to their loved ones and within our communities.

The Coles County Council on Aging has resources for every caregiver. These resources include but are not limited to support group meetings and advisory services, along with training and educational opportunities for caregivers.

To find out more, please call or email our Caregiver Advisor, Anna True, at 217-639-5150 and antrue@lifespancenter.org. Anna would be more than happy to answer any questions regarding services and eligibility for benefits.