Life Skills for Your LifeSpan: Seniors turning more and more to digital health care

Programs like SilverSneakers are providing live and on-demand virtual exercise classes to help seniors stay active from the comfort of their home, including yoga, balance, cardio and strength classes. According to a 2019 SilverSneakers member survey, 86% of SilverSneakers members who took part in such activities reported that the program improved their quality of life. A recent SilverSneakers Pulse Survey further found that 51% of those surveyed participated in a digital exercise program in September 2020, up from 39% in April.

While there's no doubt that technology is a convenient and beneficial tool for many, it can be confusing and difficult to navigate for others. Seniors face unique barriers to using and adopting technology, with a Pew Research Center study finding that some 34% of older people who use the internet have little to no confidence in being able to use electronic devices to perform tasks online. Nearly half of seniors responded that when they receive new electronic devices, they typically need someone else to set it up or show them how to use it.

The issue is not that seniors are technology-averse. They may just need more support than so-called digital natives. Luckily, there are resources available to help seniors overcome barriers to technology, incorporate it more easily in their day-to-day lives and use it as a tool on their overall health journeys.