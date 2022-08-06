Life Skills for Your LifeSpan: The good and the bad of protein

Protein is a major part of our body’s composition. About 40% of our body weight in a healthy human of 150 pounds is muscle, which is about 20% muscle protein.

The human body contains about 11 to 13 pounds of muscle protein over all and yes, you need protein in your diet to maintain muscle mass that moves you.

Can you have too much protein? Digesting too much protein may raise blood levels of a waste product as uric acid, which your kidneys need to flush out. If you eat more than you need, you can put pressure on the kidneys, leading to potential damage and conditions like gout, says Steven Gundry, M.D., director of the International Heart & Lung Institute for Restorative Medicine.

An alternative to meat, is a plant based protein diet as recommended in a 2020 study where findings replaced some red meat with plant protein like beans, nuts and some soy that reduced the risk of heart disease says Ruby Lathon, Ph.D., a nutritionist in Washington, DC.

You can get enough complete protein just from plants reports Kate Rockwood, Prevention contributor. At one time experts thought you had to pair plant proteins to get a complete the nine essential amino acids your body can’t make on its own. You don’t have to combine plant proteins perfectly within one meal now as long as you eat from a variety of food groups in the course of a day.

Beans, nuts and seeds can satisfy daily requirements as well as animal products. An example would be a cup of cooked black beans with 16g, edamame with 18g comparably to a 29g - 4oz beef burger. Veggies have limited protein in grams, but some to consider as alternatives include broccoli, bean sprouts, green peas and spinach. Do a search to see what vegetables have the highest protein content and pick your favorites.

Other protein sources to consider are dairy products. Cheese is great, but may contain sodium, calories and cholesterol raising saturated fat levels. The American Heart Association recommends limiting saturated fat to 13g a day and sodium to 2,300mg a day so that 1.5 ounces of cheddar you had for a snack will give you more than half your fat and use up 10% or more of your sodium budget for the day. Find a cheese that is lower in fat says Ginger Hultin, a registered dietitian nutritionist at Champagne Nutrition. Consider feta, mozzarella and cottage cheese or cut your portions in half.