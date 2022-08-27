Life Skills for Your LifeSpan: The importance of self-wellness

When speaking of wellness, it is important to focus on self-care, managing stress and promoting healthy routines. Create wholesome habits in your lifestyle and see how much better you feel.

In a study done by Southern New Hampshire University, engaging in a self-care routine has been clinically proven to reduce or eliminate anxiety and depression, reduce stress, improve concentration, minimize frustration and anger, increase happiness, improve energy, and more.

From a physical health perspective, self-care has been clinically proven to reduce heart disease, stroke and cancer.

Whether you challenge yourself to a new yoga pose or try a different spa treatment, make a small change and impact your health in positive ways.

There are numerous ways to make those small changes, too:

Increase your water intake, add more fruits and veggies to your meals, monitor your sleep and make adjustments for better sleep habits. Learn to meditate. Get plenty of rest. Spend time outside.

These small steps can lead to many more healthy habits in your lifestyle.