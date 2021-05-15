Life Skills for Your LifeSpan: There might be a reason you can't get your jars open

Sarcopenia: I thought that was a pasta dish when I was in graduate school, but found out it’s the reason I can’t get a jar of Marshmallow Fluff open.
Sarcopenia could possibly be due to that new recliner you just purchased slowly melting your muscles away. And that new desk job you just took, is now the new “cigarette.” Inactivity, sedentary, lethargic, are all catch words that indicate lack of activity or movement.
Since we sleep approximately 26 years of our life, assuming we live to 78, the national average, that’s a lot of inactivity (reference.com) in addition to laying about.
Sarcopenia contributes to a reduction in nerve cells responsible for sending signals from the brain to the muscles to start movement. This can lower concentrations of some hormones including growth hormone, testosterone, and insulin-like growth factor, that decrease the ability to turn protein into energy and not getting enough calories or protein each day to sustain muscle mass reports WebMd.
Sarcopenia is defined as a decline in skeletal muscle with age with the average of 3-5% per decade starting at the age of 30 says Dr. Marilyn Moffat, professor at New York University.
What is the average amount of skeletal muscle we have? Livestong.com suggests that on average, a male should have 42% of his weight as muscle and women at 36% of muscle weight. So if an average woman weighs in at 100 pounds, about approximately 36 pounds should be muscle.
According to Dr. Moffat, starting at the age of 30, women could lose 3-5% of muscle for every decade. Doing the math, by the time she is 40, she will have only 34.56 pounds of muscles and by the time she is 60, she will only have 31 pounds of muscles. Looks good on a scale, but you won’t be able to rip open a bag of chips due to lack of strength.
The key is to determine your physical goals while you age, not when you age. We begin aging at birth, so it’s a lifetime of choices. “Sarcopenia can be considered for muscle what osteoporosis is to bone,” says Dr. John E. Morley, geriatrician at SLU School of Medicine. As Dr. Jeremy D. Walston, geriatrician at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, put it, “Sarcopenia is one of the most important causes of functional decline and loss of independence in older adults.”
This decline in physical activity in only one reason Sarcopenia occurs with contributing factors that include hormones, illness, body-wide inflammation or poor nutrition. Some of this can be corrected by you!
So what are you waiting for? Are you tired of being tired, sick and achy? Anyone (with a doctor’s note) can start with some sort of guidance. Start with strength-training to gain, well, strength! Again, check with local area gyms or other entities that focus on older adult training. Even if you walk, run, play tennis or ride a bike, it is not adequate to prevent small losses of muscle mass and strength even with the muscles you are using to do all of the above.
You need to strengthen as many muscles as possible in your body to have a good balance of strength overall. There are over 600 muscles in a body made up of 3 types; skeletal, smooth (organ muscles) and cardiac (heart).
Strengthening and maintain your active muscles will require some nutrients, especially protein, the main constituent of muscles tissue. Protein needs are based on a person’s body weight; you’ll need to contact a professional for recommended guidelines.
Dr. Morley says that older people should consume 0.54 grams of protein per pound of ideal body weight, that’s a lot for most adults that are sedentary. Start slow with moderation with lifting and any changes in your diet. Seek advice from professionals and always check with your doctor. It takes time too. You didn’t get to where you are over night, so expectations should be adjusted for better performance and a lesser chance of giving up.
Drs. Morley and Malmstrom devised a few simple questions for screenings that they ask their patients; can your lift and carry 10 pounds, walk across a room, transfer from a chair or bed or climb a flight of 10 stairs and have your fallen in the past year. Remember, everyone is different and have different issues. Don’t throw yourself in with the lot.
At some point and time, as contributing author, Jane E. Bordy, of The New York Times says in her article; “Use it or lose it!”
Peace Meals, sponsored by Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center, are served Monday through Friday at a suggested donation of $3.50. To register, reserve a lunch or learn more, call 217-345-1800.
Laura A Severson is LSVP Coordinator at the LifeSpan Center in Charleston