Life Skills for Your LifeSpan: There might be a reason you can't get your jars open

According to Dr. Moffat, starting at the age of 30, women could lose 3-5% of muscle for every decade. Doing the math, by the time she is 40, she will have only 34.56 pounds of muscles and by the time she is 60, she will only have 31 pounds of muscles. Looks good on a scale, but you won’t be able to rip open a bag of chips due to lack of strength.

The key is to determine your physical goals while you age, not when you age. We begin aging at birth, so it’s a lifetime of choices. “Sarcopenia can be considered for muscle what osteoporosis is to bone,” says Dr. John E. Morley, geriatrician at SLU School of Medicine. As Dr. Jeremy D. Walston, geriatrician at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, put it, “Sarcopenia is one of the most important causes of functional decline and loss of independence in older adults.”

This decline in physical activity in only one reason Sarcopenia occurs with contributing factors that include hormones, illness, body-wide inflammation or poor nutrition. Some of this can be corrected by you!