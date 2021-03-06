Life Skills for Your LifeSpan: Think you know diabetes?

The American Diabetes Association reports that 1.5 million individuals will be diagnosed with diabetes this year.
Diabetes is a disease that occurs when your blood glucose, also called blood sugar, is too high. Blood glucose is your main source of energy and comes from the food you eat.
Insulin, a hormone made by the pancreas, helps glucose from food get into your cells to be used for energy.
There are many myths out there, here are a few.
• Myth: Causes vary, but sugar does not cause diabetes. However, being overweight is a major factor and so are foods that are high in added sugar says Matt Petersen, director of medical information at the American Diabetes Association (ADA.org).
If you think you are at risk, see your doctor first before making any changes, but a good start is with a lower calorie intake and get calories from nutrient rich foods such as non-starchy vegetables, whole grains and low fat protein and diary such as turkey or chicken states Dr. C. Lee of the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Disease. If you get a craving for something sweet, stick to natural sugar foods such as these top fruits: olives, avocados, star fruit, cranberries, raspberries, blackberries and strawberries in the fresh form. Yes, some of these are classified as fruit!
• Myth: You can only get type 1 diabetes when you are child. Type 1 isn’t called Juvenile Diabetes anymore – you can now get it at any age says Petersen. Five percent of adults have been diagnosed in the U.S., but some are misdiagnosed with the most common, type 2, says Dr. S. Pinney from the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.
Type 1 diabetes attacks the pancreatic beta cells by mistake causing them to stop making insulin which is the hormone that lowers glucose. With type 2, the pancreas makes insulin, but the body doesn’t respond well to it. Dr. Pinney states that type 1 patients need insulin to regulate blood sugar. To tell the difference of the types, make sure you see your family doctor.
• Myth: I need insulin with my type 2 diabetes. Maybe. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says that most people don’t, many are able to control their diabetes with diet and exercise, oral medication or a combination of both. Of those with type 2, only 40% use insulin and your need for insulin may change with age. Petersen states that sometime during your life, you may need to use it to keep your blood glucose at a healthy range.
• Myth: You’d know if you have diabetes. It may take months or years before symptoms get so extreme that you figure out you have type 2 says Dr. Pinney. This due to common signs or increased urination and thirst which often overlooked as an aging process.
Other most noticeable symptoms include blurry vision or tingling hands and feet which may prompt you to seek medical advice. As high as 24% of people with diabetes are undiagnosed which is why those with risk factors such as 45 or older, overweight or family history have their A1C tested routinely.
• Myth: The only reason my doctor tells me to exercise is to lose weight. Nice try, ‘but no,’ says Petersen. Exercise may help you lose weight, but exercise increases your insulin sensitivity, which naturally lowers blood glucose. Studies show that just one workout may improve insulin sensitivity by 50% for as long as 72 hours.
And even if your weight stays the same, exercise can lower your A1C. Petersen states, “that due to the muscles cells being active, they are able to take up glucose and use if for energy without insulin,” adding that “exercise is kind of a miracle treatment in its own way.”
So, what to do? Start simple with walking around your house during those commercials and try to do 20-30 minutes of exercise that may include “soup can” biceps curls. Always consult with your doctor first before staring any program or implementing lifestyle changes if you think you are at risk.
