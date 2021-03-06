Life Skills for Your LifeSpan: Think you know diabetes?

• Myth: You can only get type 1 diabetes when you are child. Type 1 isn’t called Juvenile Diabetes anymore – you can now get it at any age says Petersen. Five percent of adults have been diagnosed in the U.S., but some are misdiagnosed with the most common, type 2, says Dr. S. Pinney from the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.

Type 1 diabetes attacks the pancreatic beta cells by mistake causing them to stop making insulin which is the hormone that lowers glucose. With type 2, the pancreas makes insulin, but the body doesn’t respond well to it. Dr. Pinney states that type 1 patients need insulin to regulate blood sugar. To tell the difference of the types, make sure you see your family doctor.

• Myth: I need insulin with my type 2 diabetes. Maybe. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says that most people don’t, many are able to control their diabetes with diet and exercise, oral medication or a combination of both. Of those with type 2, only 40% use insulin and your need for insulin may change with age. Petersen states that sometime during your life, you may need to use it to keep your blood glucose at a healthy range.