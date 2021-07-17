Life Skills for Your LifeSpan: What about sunscreen?

It’s a constant conflict if the first piece of "clothing" you put on should be sunscreen in my house. I say it is. We are, after all, always in the sun somehow. Our hands, décolletage, neck and face seem to look older than our tummies and other areas. That’s because they are covered up and protected more days than not.

So what about sunscreen? Is the SPF (sun protection factor) number really that important? Not really, says Paul Nghiem, M.D., Ph.D., head of the dermatology division at the University of Washington School Of Medicine. Whether you use SPF 30 or SPF 100+, it’s the reapplication every two hours that counts. The reason it only lasts two hours is that the sun and moisture break down or wash off from a pool removes the protective chemicals.

Sunscreen’s two main factors of function are application and how much. When you order a drink by the pool or at the beach, order an empty shot glass, fill it with sunscreen and use it all over. That’s about one ounce. So if you have an 8 ounce bottle of sunscreen, you should be empty in 4 hours and you need to be heading home or the shade. Slather is the key here.

Car windows are no exception for protection. Only the windshield has laminated glass, which blocks UVB and UVA rays. Side and rear windows usually do not have this protection. Consider using car window blinds, especially if you go on long trips and children are in the back or if anyone is in the back, including pets.

Front window passengers may need to wear sunscreen too and long sleeves especially if you have the sun on your side all day. In a study in the Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology, researchers found that 74% of patients with malignant melanoma had tumors on their left side compared with 26% on their right.

What about my Vitamin D? Won’t wearing sunscreen diminish the manufacturing? Nope. The small amount of UVB ray that does make it through your SPF is enough for manufacturing Vitamin D, says Antony Young, Ph.D., from St. John’s Institute of Dermatology in London. This “sunshine vitamin” is crucial for bone health and has a role in immune function to muscle function.

Steven Daveluy, M.D., FAAD, a dermatologist at the Karmanos Cancer Institute in Detroit says that you can still get Vitamin D with food. Vitamin D foods include rainbow trout, salmon, canned tuna, eggs, OJ and milk. If you have been diagnosed as being deficient, your doctor and nutritionist probably have you on the right path already.

As an adult, you may think that you have enough damage and can do no additional harm. “It’s the incident of every time you have sun exposure,” says Dr. Daveluy. “We have proof that every sun exposure increases the risk of skin cancer,” he adds.

When I was young we didn’t use it because it was expensive and “excessive,” my father would say, just like hair conditioner. But that’s another talk show. Always pick a sunscreen that is broad-spectrum, which means that it blocks UVB rays (that ray that burns) and UVA rays (the ray that ages you).

And the chemicals that protect us? Aren’t they bad for us? Young says, “Commercial sunscreen is very highly regulated for safety, efficacy, and formulation quality.” If you think you can make home-made sun screens, it’s the factor of assessing the above factors and there would be the odd way of "testing" it.

Additionally, effective ingredients are not easy to purchase by consumers or easy to mix. If you prefer a topical way, and not a soaking in process, look for physical sunscreen (zinc oxide or titanium dioxide), they reflect sun rays.

Those days of baby oil and iodine, 30 minutes every day and no sunscreen because I’ll get tanner faster are all ticking clocks of damage diagnosis. Take care now. Like exercise or any new health habit, start now and often. The side effects may surprise you with how good you look and feel.

Laura A Severson is LSVP Coordinator at the LifeSpan Center in Charleston

