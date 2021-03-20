Life Skills for Your LifeSpan: What Is Medicare, exactly?

6. You are not obligated legally to sign up for Medicare. The coverage is comprehensive yet flexible; out-of-pocket costs are predictable and you’ve already paid in.

You can also go right to the source: The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) runs and manages the program. For more information go to www.medicare.gov or you can read AARP Medicare for Dummies 4th Edition which is very popular.

To find Medicare Advantage plans in your county or zip code go to www.medicare.gov/medicarecoverageoptions. Want to know more about Medigap? Set your sights on www.medicare.gtov/supplements-other-insurace . And finally, if you want to enroll in Medicare online, go to ssa.gov/medicare. You will need to have an active account with Social Security (www.ssa.gov ) even though you may not be getting benefits yet. If this is overwhelming, don’t hesitate to call LifeSpan. We have staff and volunteers that can assist with navigating the maze of Medicare.

Here are a few pre-enrollment to-do-list items to get you ready.

1. Determine your eligibility: If you are still working, meet with HR to discuss your health insurance options.