Life Skills for Your LifeSpan: What Is Medicare, exactly?

Are you turning 65 soon? Welcome to the club. There will be some important decisions about your future health care coming up and more, but here are a few essentials to catch you up.
1. Medicare is a federal government run health insurance program for U.S. citizens and many permanent legal residents age 65 and older. (Although it also covers some younger disabled people, too.) Once you join Medicare, it will provide coverage for the rest of your existing life. You can join three months before your 65th birthday month, the month of your 65th and three months after your birthday month. That’s seven months to join!
2. Medicare is NOT a health care provider. Under the Medicare program, you make your own choice about how you get medical and wellness care and from whom. Medicare is simply a type of payment program like any other health insurance, but a federal government entity.
3. If you worked over the years, you’ve already funded a portion of your coverage through your payroll taxes you and your employers have paid in.
4. Just like a private health insurance, Medicare has different plans to choose from and may cover many of your costs, but note, not all.
5. Medicare, a federal government health insurance program has strict sign-up deadlines. If you do enroll late, you could face penalties and higher costs for the rest of your life. (See No. 1)
6. You are not obligated legally to sign up for Medicare. The coverage is comprehensive yet flexible; out-of-pocket costs are predictable and you’ve already paid in.
You can also go right to the source: The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) runs and manages the program. For more information go to www.medicare.gov or you can read AARP Medicare for Dummies 4th Edition which is very popular.
To find Medicare Advantage plans in your county or zip code go to www.medicare.gov/medicarecoverageoptions. Want to know more about Medigap? Set your sights on www.medicare.gtov/supplements-other-insurace . And finally, if you want to enroll in Medicare online, go to ssa.gov/medicare. You will need to have an active account with Social Security (www.ssa.gov ) even though you may not be getting benefits yet. If this is overwhelming, don’t hesitate to call LifeSpan. We have staff and volunteers that can assist with navigating the maze of Medicare.
Here are a few pre-enrollment to-do-list items to get you ready.
1. Determine your eligibility: If you are still working, meet with HR to discuss your health insurance options.
2. Determine your timeline: To start Medicare right at the age of 65, you will need to register well before your birthday. (unless already drawing Social Security benefits). Can you be ready by then? What is your window of enrollment?
3. Get a list of your prescriptions. You will need to know your medicine names and correct dosages to shop for a Part D (drug) plan. Start with contacting your pharmacy for a current list of medications you are taking. Look it over to make sure everything is current.
You’ll know you’re ready when you are three months of your 65th birthday, you have an active Social Security account, you know your basics of Medicare, you have decided if you are going to remain with your employers health plan, and if you want Medicare or a Medicare Advantage plan. And lastly, can you stay with your current doctor or do you have to find a new primary care provider?
Laura A Severson is LSVP Coordinator at the LifeSpan Center in Charleston