Life Skills for Your LifeSpan: When should you replace your 'plimsolls'?

So when should you replace your sneaker?

Wendy Bumgardner, a writer for verywellFit stresses some points about sneaks. We all know that rubber like most substances have a break down point or lifespan. With each step you take in a pair of sneakers, and depending on the use and the weight it’s bearing, sneakers are good for about 500 miles. A typical athlete will put on 350-500 miles in no time where walkers could as well. Regardless, after 500 miles, the support and cushioning you once enjoyed will soon end. Ideally, you should replace your shoes after 500 miles or after six months.

The aging process of shoes begins with the materials. Glue and rubber begin to dry out even on the shelves in stores where you often see shoes on sale since they are considered “aged.” The cushion may also be an issue with the air pockets slowly dissipating.

By the time you purchase those “Sale” shoes, they may be over one year old. Ask the retailer how long the shoe has been in the store or look up the shoe to see when it was introduced to the market and when it was discontinued. Best bet is to purchase a current model.

