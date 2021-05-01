Life Skills for Your LifeSpan: When should you replace your 'plimsolls'?

I was faced the wrong way in Pilates, again, and was distracted with inspecting everyone’s bottoms, that is, shoe bottoms. Each pair of shoes had wear facets and I started to think about when should you replace a pair of sneakers?
Plimsolls, what they were called around the 19th century, were mostly used for "activities" other than just daily street walking in your proper ensemble. They were named for the Plimsoll line which was the maximum depth of a ship before taking on water. Ships often have a distinct horizontal hull line marking like a pair of Converse.
Plimsolls were low-tech athletic shoes in England, but in the US, "sneaker" was attributed to Henry Nelson McKinney who was an advertising agent for N.W. Ayer and Son. In 1917 he termed the rubber sole shoe a “sneaker” for its stealthiness of "sneaking." Sometime later, it was nicknamed "sneaks” by prison inmates who donned them.
Plimsolls were worn by vacationers and then sportsmen on tennis and croquet courts for comfort. The use of a waffle iron was used for different soles for surface grip with the invention of Vulcan rubber. J.W. Foster and Sons designed the first shoes for running in 1895 and later added spikes for greater traction and speed which led to making shoes for the 1924 Sumer Olympics for the British team. Spalding, a famous basketball shoe, was designed around 1907.
All, if not most of the shoes, invented and developed from the 19th century, were all from the rubber revolution. The pliable material allowed for easy manipulation with the use of heat. Other materials came along, but only as embellishments at the top of the shoe. Between rubber and glue, nothing else kept the shoe together.
So when should you replace your sneaker?
Wendy Bumgardner, a writer for verywellFit stresses some points about sneaks. We all know that rubber like most substances have a break down point or lifespan. With each step you take in a pair of sneakers, and depending on the use and the weight it’s bearing, sneakers are good for about 500 miles. A typical athlete will put on 350-500 miles in no time where walkers could as well. Regardless, after 500 miles, the support and cushioning you once enjoyed will soon end. Ideally, you should replace your shoes after 500 miles or after six months.
The aging process of shoes begins with the materials. Glue and rubber begin to dry out even on the shelves in stores where you often see shoes on sale since they are considered “aged.” The cushion may also be an issue with the air pockets slowly dissipating.
By the time you purchase those “Sale” shoes, they may be over one year old. Ask the retailer how long the shoe has been in the store or look up the shoe to see when it was introduced to the market and when it was discontinued. Best bet is to purchase a current model.
Keep your walking shoes for walking or your exercising shoes for exercising. Don’t wear them all day for less wear and tear. You don’t realize just how many miles you can put on a pair in a day, week or even month. Having more than one pair helps too. Rotating them will assist with the lasting wear of each pair.
Take advantage of deals where you buy one get one free if you find a pair you really like. Signs to look for before they start looking bad or you begin experiencing an injury due to poor support may include sole tread wear patterns. Many shoes will shoe a different color in the sole to alert you that your sole is worn.
Slick spots or smooth areas with NO sole or tread is another indicator. Look at the heel. Is it evenly worn or just on one side? Wrinkles on the sides or bottom are signs of the cushioning wearing down. You know your shoes are worn but what risks are there if you keep wearing them. I mean, they still do tie don’t they? (or Velcro)
The biggest issues is that that they do not support you or cushion you. Lacking either can lead to foot, knee or leg pain and possible injuries including plantar fasciitis. Have you noticed a new ache? Could be your shoes; your old shoes.
Depending on your stride, it takes about 10,000 steps for a mile (approximately). According to my step counter, just this month, I’ve nearly walked 173 miles since April 1. If I do the math correctly, I should be looking for a new pair in another month or so if I follow the 350-500 mile rule and that can be expensive.
I have to wonder if waiting for an injury would be less expensive. If you’re like my husband, he just tossed his last century PONY high tops he wore for his stationary bike riding because they still “worked.”
However you decide, be aware of your soles. Take notice of your gait, aches and other new issues that you may have noticed especially if you do run, walk or exercise on a regular basis. Also remember to try and keep track of you miles.
Even a trip around the block can add up in 30 days. But mostly, try to remember to point the correct way in Pilates so you don’t have to look at everyone’s bottoms.
Peace Meals, sponsored by Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center, are served Monday through Friday at a suggested donation of $3.50. To register, reserve a lunch or learn more, call 217-345-1800.
Laura A Severson is LSVP Coordinator at the LifeSpan Center in Charleston