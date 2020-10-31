Life Skills for Your LifeSpan: Wits Fitness brain exercise class offered

The University of Illinois extension serving Coles, Cumberland, Douglas, Moultrie and Shelby counties is hosting a Wits Fitness brain exercise class using the videoconferencing platform Zoom.

The class is on Monday, Nov. 9, from 2–3:30 p.m. and all you will need is some paper and a pen or pencil.

You will work on puzzles that will be done audibly or on the screen. You will also need a computer (desktop or laptop), tablet, or smartphone to access the Zoom application.

The class may also be accessed by phone, so participants will not see the screen but may listen in and also verbally participate.

To sign up for the Virtual Wits Fitness class and for assistance with using Zoom please contact Cheri Burcham at (217) 543-3755 or send an email to cburcham@illinois.edu. Once you let Cheri know that you would like to participate, you will need this link, meeting ID, and the password:

If you have any questions, please e-mail Cheri Burcham at cburcham@illinois.edu or call and leave a voicemail at (217) 543-3755.

