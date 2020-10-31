Life Skills for Your LifeSpan: Wits Fitness brain exercise class offered

Linking generations. Enhancing lives.
The University of Illinois extension serving Coles, Cumberland, Douglas, Moultrie and Shelby counties is hosting a Wits Fitness brain exercise class using the videoconferencing platform Zoom.
The class is on Monday, Nov. 9, from 2–3:30 p.m. and all you will need is some paper and a pen or pencil.
You will work on puzzles that will be done audibly or on the screen. You will also need a computer (desktop or laptop), tablet, or smartphone to access the Zoom application.
The class may also be accessed by phone, so participants will not see the screen but may listen in and also verbally participate.
To sign up for the Virtual Wits Fitness class and for assistance with using Zoom please contact Cheri Burcham at (217) 543-3755 or send an email to
cburcham@illinois.edu. Once you let Cheri know that you would like to participate, you will need this link, meeting ID, and the password:
If you have any questions, please e-mail Cheri Burcham at
cburcham@illinois.edu or call and leave a voicemail at (217) 543-3755. Peace Meals, sponsored by Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center, are served Monday through Friday at a suggested donation of $3.50. To register, reserve a lunch or learn more, call (217) 345-1800.
Ashmore Estate Psychiatric Hospital
1961: Ashmore Estates Psychiatric Hospital grand opening attracted more than 3,300 persons. Tours were conducted at the facility which adjoins Illinois 16 between Charleston and Ashmore. The hospital is set up to accommodate 25 patients. Eventually it is expected to have a staff of 30 to 35 persons.
file photo
Coles County Daily Times
1966: Coles County Daily Times near the square in Charleston.
file photo
Community Memorial Hospital
1957: Open house is being held in this new Charleston Community Memorial Hospital. Patients are to move in from Montgomery Hospital. The new structure, which can hold a maximum 54 bed patients, was built at a cost of about $750,000 and was financed by gifts from the public. The fund campaign was started off by a $50,000 donation. The site was also turned over to the Chamber of Commerce which has been a leader in community efforts to obtain a new hospital.
file photo
Country Club
1952: A large brown shingled clubhouse is the center of most activity at the Charleston Country club. The club is located three miles west of Charleston on route 16 and is open the year round.
File photo
Downtown Renovations
1984: Rick Childers (left), Bruce Deitz and Mark Witt plant a tree in downtown Charleston as part of streetscape renovations.
file photo
Food Pantry
1990: Volunteer Edith Roberts, chairman Mike Strader and volunteer Shirley Ensler have lots to do at the Charleston Food Pantry.
file photo
Haunted mansion
1991: An old oval photo shows the Charleston mansion long ago. The house was builtin 19853, the Victorian mansion on Jackson Street can trace its spooky lineage to the moment the first brick was laid.
file photo
High School
1928: new Charleston High School on Jan. 13, 1928.
file photo
Movie theater
1983: The Will Rogers theater has movie-goers line up early at these prices. The theater reopened after several months.
file photo
Water Supply Shortage
1940: Lifted from a pool in the Embarras River east of town, this six-inch stream from an emergency pump brought from St. Louis was being depended upon by Charleston to replenish the dwindling reserve in the city's intake reservoir.
file photo
