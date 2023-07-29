CHARLESTON — The LifeSpan Center of Coles County is offering "A Matter of Balance" falls prevention training classes on Thursdays, starting Aug. 10.

The program is designed to help people manage concerns about falls and increase physical activity. Classes will run from 2–4 p.m. through Sept. 28 at 11021 E. CR 800 N, Charleston.

A Matter of Balance is conducted in eight, two-hour sessions and uses group discussion, problem–solving strategies, videos and gentle physical exercise. Older adults learn positive coping methods to reduce fear of falling and remain active and independent.

Illinois Extension educator Cheri Burcham and Sheila Greuel from Covenant Transitions will be facilitating the classes.

There is a $20 suggested donation which includes binder and snacks. Registration is required by calling the LifeSpan Center at 217-639-5150 by Aug. 7. Other collaborators include Community Care Systems, Inc.

University of Illinois Extension provides equal opportunities in programs & employment. If you need reasonable accommodations to participate in this program, contact the Extension office at 217-543-3755.