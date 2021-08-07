Lincolnland Binga Raffles to support new hospice house

MATTOON — Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Foundation has cancelled its annual Lincolnland Binga event due to an increasing COVID-19 presence.

However, people can still support construction of a new Hospice House on Sarah Bush Lincoln’s campus by making a donation or purchasing raffle tickets for chances to win St. Louis Blues tickets, or one of the many prize packages for which Lincolnland Binga is known.

By supporting the Lincolnland Binga raffle, community members can help provide comfort and end-of-life care to hospice patients and their families.

The new Hospice House will offer a home-like residence where the terminally ill can receive short-term hospice care. Each hospice patient will have a private bedroom so their loved ones can remain at their bedside around the clock when time is precious.

Construction of the $8 million, eight-room home will begin in the early spring of 2022, with the home expected to open in the fall of 2022. The Sarah Bush Lincoln Hospice House will be the first, fully dedicated, inpatient hospice house in East Central Illinois.

Raffle tickets are being sold for four tickets to a St. Louis Blues hockey game during the 2021-2022 season. In a separate raffle, participants can purchase chances to win exciting prize packages, which include gift baskets, gift certificates, jewelry, an iPad, and more.

Drawings will be held Sept. 9. Tickets are $5 each or three for $10 and can be purchased through the SBL Health Foundation or online at www.sarahbush.org/binga/.

Organizers thank to McCarthy Building Companies, Inc. for its generous hockey ticket donation and County Office Products for the iPad donation.

For more information about the Binga raffles, call the SBL Foundation at 217-258-2511. For more information about the Hospice House, contact Lincolnland Hospice at 800 454-4055.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Build your health & fitness knowledge Sign up here to get the latest health & fitness updates in your inbox every week! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.