Local blood drives to be held

MATTOON — Several blood drives organized by ImpactLife, the exclusive provider of blood and blood components to Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center, will be held over the next few weeks.

Mattoon Carle Clinic will host a Community Blood Drive from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 6, at 2512 Hurst Drive, inside Conference Room.

To donate, contact Sandia Beals at 217-258 5998 or visit www.bloodcenter.org and use code 71030 to locate the drive.

Charleston Elks Lodge 623 will host a Community Blood Drive from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 7, at 720 6th Street.

To donate, contact Travis Swope at 217-549 3455 or visit www.bloodcenter.org and use code 71210 to locate the drive.

Knights of Columbus 1057 in Mattoon will host a Community Blood Drive from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 8, at the Immaculate Conception Parish Center, 1920 Richmond Ave., Mattoon.

To donate, contact ImpactLife Urbana at 800-747 5401 or visit www.bloodcenter.org and use code 71250 to locate the drive.

Masks and appointments are required for all three blood drives

Potential donors must be at least 17 years of age (16 with parental permission form available through www.bloodcenter.org) and weigh more than 110 pounds. A photo I.D. is required to donate.

Donors who last gave blood on or before June 11 are eligible to give at this drive.

All donors will receive a voucher for either a long sleeve zip shirt or a $10 gift card redeemable at Amazon, Target, Starbucks, Lowe's, Dunkin Donuts or Walmart.

