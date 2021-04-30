Maternal mortality report finds Black, rural, Medicaid mothers more likely to die after childbirth (copy)

“Women who were on Medicaid at the time of delivery were more likely to have a death occur in that time period that's after the two months postpartum period,” Lightner said. “Looking at disparities, as we've pointed out, Black women are more likely to die of medical related causes including pre-existing chronic disease, hypertension, you know, things that are going to need more ongoing health care. And so, extending Medicaid beyond that 60-day window will give women of color more opportunity to take care of their health, to address those ongoing needs, and hopefully go into their next pregnancy healthier.”