Mattoon and Toledo YMCAs offer free month of membership

MATTOON — The Mattoon Area Family YMCA and Neal Center YMCA hope to draw new and former members of all ages to the Y this summer.

The "Join in June" promotion will return Wednesday, June 1 to both facilities. “This program was such a hit last summer, we are excited to bring it back to the Y,” Angela Hampton, Marketing & Fundraising Events Director said.

As part of the program, new members can join the Y and pay for one month of membership anytime during the month of June, and their second month is free. There is no joining fee, and the Y does not require a contract.

“Originally, this program was designed for college students who were home for the summer, but we found that many folks enjoyed using the Y as a family activity over the summer,” Hampton said. “The pools are great for rainy days and the indoor tracks and wellness centers offer air conditioning when it’s too hot to exercise outdoors.”

Members can also take advantage of a new Wellness Challenge that will begin Monday, June 20. The Summer Wellness Challenge combines two former challenges that were member favorites. “Wellness is about more than just physical activity,” Hannah Robinson, Membership Assistant said. “The Summer Wellness Challenge allows our members to stay engaged and on track wherever their summer takes them.”

As part of the challenge, members track their active minutes each day. Activities include everything from intentional exercise, to walking, to pulling weeds and playing with children. These activities can happen anywhere, not just at the Y, allowing members to complete the challenge even during their summer vacations.

In addition to earning points for physical activity, participants also earn points for completing challenges in other areas of wellness which include emotional, intellectual, physical, social, and spiritual. At the end of the challenge, participants earn prizes in exchange for their points.

New members can sign up for the Join in June promotion June 1 through June 30 by visiting either location or calling 217-234-9494 in Mattoon or 217-235-2500 in Toledo. More information can be found at www.mattoonymca.org.

