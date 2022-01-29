Mattoon Slumberland donates to SBL hospice house project

MATTOON — Scott and Samantha Eggleston, owners of Slumberland Furniture in Mattoon, recently donated $15,000 to the Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Foundation’s campaign to raise $2.5 million for a new hospice house.

“We’re supporting this project for many reasons but primarily to help families who need a special place to go to spend last days with a loved one who is at the end of their life,” said Scott Eggleston, who is also a member of the hospice house campaign committee. “Family is so important to us and we wanted to be part of this wonderful place for people to make final memories together.”

Construction on the $8 million house will begin this spring and will be built on the north side of the main hospital building. The Foundation is raising $1 million to help offset construction costs and another $1.5 million to build an endowment to help those without resources pay for their stay in the hospice house.

“As community members make these incredible donations, it really makes Debbie and I proud to be part of this campaign committee,” said SBL Hospice House campaign committee member Tony Sparks. “On behalf of the Foundation and campaign committee, I encourage everyone to consider supporting this hospice house, the first of its kind in Central Illinois.”

