Mattoon teen, cancer survivor, urges donors to give blood

MATTOON — A local student who received blood transfusions when in treatment for cancer will be donating blood and invites the community to participate in the Dwight Tell Blood Drive in Mattoon.

The blood drive in honor of Dwight is scheduled from noon until 6 p.m. Monday and Wednesday, May 16 and 18, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 21, at the ImpactLife Donor Center at Cross County Mall. Masks and appointments are required. To schedule an appointment call 800-747-5401.

Dwight was treated for neuroblastoma beginning at age 2. As is the case for many cancer patients, Dwight received multiple blood transfusions during his treatment, which lasted about one year. He has been cancer-free for 14 years. He is currently 16 years old and he plans to donate blood on Monday, May 16. He will turn 17 on May 18. Dwight is a junior at Mattoon High School.

ImpactLife is the exclusive provider of blood and blood components to Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center as well as hospitals in Effingham, Decatur, Champaign-Urbana, and Springfield.

Blood donations are often used to help treat patients with cancer, victims of trauma and patients undergoing major surgeries. All persons age 17 and up (or 16, with a signed parental permission form) who weigh at least 110 pounds and are in general good health meet the basic eligibility requirements for blood donation.

For more information, call the Blood Center at 800-747-5401, visit www.bloodcenter.org.

