Mattoon YMCA announces return of annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb

MATTOON — The Mattoon Area Family YMCA and Neal Center YMCA have announced the return of their annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb. The event will be held from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 11, at both their Mattoon and Toledo facilities.

“This event has been incredibly powerful for our participants, members and staff every year,” Emily Hayden, senior wellness director said. “We’re honored to have the opportunity to bring it back again in recognition of the brave men and women who sacrificed so much on 9/11.”

Participants climb the equivalent of 110 flights of stairs, which is the same number the first responders climbed in the World Trade Centers.

Members and non-members can reserve a stair climber for a one-hour time slot in the free Mattoon Area Family YMCA app, or by calling the Mattoon Y at 217-234-9494 or the Neal Center Y in Toledo at 217-235-2500. There is no fee for members and a $5 fee for non-members.

For more information, visit Community Events at www.mattoonymca.org.

