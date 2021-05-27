 Skip to main content
Mattoon YMCA offers 'Join In June' promotion
Mattoon YMCA offers 'Join In June' promotion

The Mattoon Area Family YMCA is hoping to welcome new members into its Mattoon and Toledo facilities this summer with a Join in June promotion. Join in June allows new members to sign up at a 50% discount during the month of June.

Join in June members make a single payment for a two-month membership. At the end of the two months, memberships will be automatically terminated unless the person wishes to remain a member.

“This is a new version of our former Summer Blast membership with an even better discount,” Angela Hampton, marketing director said. “It’s a great opportunity for college students or other folks who haven’t tried the Y to come experience our awesome classes, events, and programming without a long-term commitment.”

The Y has a number of summer events and programs planned; including summer camp, the Lytle Park Triathlon, Run for the Bagel, the 30x31 Wellness Challenge, and a variety of group fitness classes.

“It can be hard to stay accountable with a fitness program over the summer,” Emily Hayden, wellness director said. “Joining a group fitness class, participating in a wellness challenge, or finding a workout buddy can help you enjoy your summer exercise routine.”

Group fitness classes at the Y include Drum Fitness, BODYPUMP, Cycling, Cycle & Core, Forever Fit, Forever Strong, Cardio Kickboxing, Full Body Circuit, Just Move It, Tai Chi, and a variety of Yoga classes. Visitor class passes are available to non-members for $5 per class.

Join in June membership rates are a one-time fee of $16 for youth, $26.50 for young adults, $39 for adults, and $57.25 for families. The promotion ends June 30. Registration is available in-person at Mattoon and Toledo, or online at www.mattoonymca.org.

