Mattoon YMCA offers 'Join In June' promotion

The Mattoon Area Family YMCA is hoping to welcome new members into its Mattoon and Toledo facilities this summer with a Join in June promotion. Join in June allows new members to sign up at a 50% discount during the month of June.

Join in June members make a single payment for a two-month membership. At the end of the two months, memberships will be automatically terminated unless the person wishes to remain a member.

“This is a new version of our former Summer Blast membership with an even better discount,” Angela Hampton, marketing director said. “It’s a great opportunity for college students or other folks who haven’t tried the Y to come experience our awesome classes, events, and programming without a long-term commitment.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Y has a number of summer events and programs planned; including summer camp, the Lytle Park Triathlon, Run for the Bagel, the 30x31 Wellness Challenge, and a variety of group fitness classes.

“It can be hard to stay accountable with a fitness program over the summer,” Emily Hayden, wellness director said. “Joining a group fitness class, participating in a wellness challenge, or finding a workout buddy can help you enjoy your summer exercise routine.”