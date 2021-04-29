Mattoon YMCA opens May Merriment auction for bids

The YMCA’s annual May Merriment auction opens for bidding on Thursday, April 29 on the organization’s website and auction page found at mafymca2021.givesmart.com.

The silent auction boasts over 100 items for every budget. Bidding is now open to the public with free registration. The premier auction items will open for bids on Friday, April 30. Bidding on all items closes at 7 p.m. on Sunday, May 2.

Over the course of the pandemic, the Mattoon YMCA experienced a nearly 25% decrease in membership. Despite this loss, the organization continued to offer opportunities for youth development, healthy living, and social responsibility in Coles and Cumberland counties, including providing emergency membership assistance to anyone who experienced a loss of income during the pandemic. This assistance was in addition to the more than $300,000 in scholarships that the Y was already providing through their Membership for All initiative.

“Ensuring that every single member of our community can join the Y family is a core responsibility for us,” Blake Fairchild, Mattoon YMCA CEO said. “Thanks to our donors, we can say that no person is turned away from our Y due to an inability to pay.”

