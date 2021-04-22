Mattoon YMCA planning virtual May Merriment event

This year’s May Merriment auction bears the theme “Forever Growing, Forever Caring.” The auction includes 13 incredible Premier items (formerly live auction items), as well as over 100 silent auction items. Anyone who registers to bid this year will be entered into a drawing to win one of three virtual door prizes — a six-month YMCA membership, an 8-week personal training program, or a one-week vacation to the Dolphin Inn in Ft. Myers, Florida. Registering is free and you do not have to bid to be entered.

“We truly believe that our packages this year are better than ever thanks to our generous donors, and we know everyone can find something they love that fits their budget,” Hampton said.

Items will open for viewing on Friday, April 23. Silent auction items will open for bids on Thursday, April 29, and Premier items will open for bids on Friday, April 30.

New this year, Premier items will remain open for bidding through 7 p.m. on Sunday, May 2. Registration and bidding information are available on the Mattoon YMCA website and Facebook page.

“The most important part of this event is our community,” Fairchild said. “While we can’t be together, we do hope that our friends and members will gather with those they love and enjoy an evening of celebration with us on May 1st.”