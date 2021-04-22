Mattoon YMCA planning virtual May Merriment event

For 33 years, the first Saturday in May has been the biggest day of the year for the Mattoon Area Family YMCA.
May Merriment is the organization’s only annual fundraising event. The first 31 years of the event included a dinner and auction.
However, due to the current COVID-19 mitigations in Illinois the 2020 event was virtual, as will be the 2021 May Merriment.
“We have made the difficult decision to forgo our usual dinner and auction and instead hold a virtual event on Saturday, May 1,” Angela Hampton, marketing and May Merriment director said. “The health and safety of our members and friends is our top priority, but more than ever, we are in great need of our community’s support.”
Over the course of the pandemic, the Mattoon YMCA experienced a nearly 25% decrease in membership. Despite this loss, the organization continued to offer opportunities for youth development, healthy living, and social responsibility in Coles and Cumberland counties, including providing emergency membership assistance to anyone who experienced a loss of income during the pandemic.
This assistance was in addition to the more than $300,000 in scholarships that the Y was already providing through their Membership for All initiative. “Ensuring that every single member of our community can join the Y family is a core responsibility for us,” Blake Fairchild, Mattoon YMCA CEO said. “Thanks to our donors, we can say that no person is turned away from our Y due to an inability to pay.”
This year’s May Merriment auction bears the theme “Forever Growing, Forever Caring.” The auction includes 13 incredible Premier items (formerly live auction items), as well as over 100 silent auction items. Anyone who registers to bid this year will be entered into a drawing to win one of three virtual door prizes — a six-month YMCA membership, an 8-week personal training program, or a one-week vacation to the Dolphin Inn in Ft. Myers, Florida. Registering is free and you do not have to bid to be entered.
“We truly believe that our packages this year are better than ever thanks to our generous donors, and we know everyone can find something they love that fits their budget,” Hampton said.
Items will open for viewing on Friday, April 23. Silent auction items will open for bids on Thursday, April 29, and Premier items will open for bids on Friday, April 30.
New this year, Premier items will remain open for bidding through 7 p.m. on Sunday, May 2. Registration and bidding information are available on the Mattoon YMCA website and Facebook page.
“The most important part of this event is our community,” Fairchild said. “While we can’t be together, we do hope that our friends and members will gather with those they love and enjoy an evening of celebration with us on May 1st.”
A brief online presentation will begin at 6:30 p.m. on the Mattoon YMCA Facebook page and auction site. The Y is offering two special ticket options to incentivize people to join in the fun. Together with Morgan’s Meat Market, the Y is offering a Party Pack that will serve four to six people. It will include local sausages, cheeses, and other delicious goodies. Certain donor levels will also receive a complimentary Party Pack.
The Y is also partnering with Don Sol Mexican Grill to offer a Family Fiesta option. This taco dinner will serve at least four people. Fiestas will be delivered to homes on Saturday, May 1. There are a limited number of these special tickets available at $50 each, and they can be purchased on the YMCA’s auction website.
All ticket levels, including the FREE registration option are available at https://mafymca2021.givesmart.com, or on the Mattoon YMCA website and Facebook page. The Y is also holding their annual $5000 raffle. Just 200 tickets will be sold at $100 each for a chance to win the drawing, which will be held on May 1st.
“Our love and appreciation for the communities we serve is beyond description,” Fairchild said. “We are so grateful for the opportunity to continue to grow and care for our members.”