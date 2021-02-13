McLean County weighing whether to join Phase 1B expansion

In fact, the number of doses shipped to McLean County dropped: McKnight said just 500 doses would be coming in for MCHD and seven community partners to distribute next week.

Peoria, Tazewell and Woodford counties made a similar announcement Friday, saying they would not be expanding distribution because of limited vaccine shipments.

"When we are confident in a consistent supply, the health department and other partners will announce appointments for those in the 1B expansion population," a release from all tri-county health departments said.

Data from the Illinois Department of Public Health showed Friday that 22,277 doses of vaccine have been administered in McLean County.

Almost 3% of the county is considered fully vaccinated, meaning 5,150 people have received both doses of vaccine.

At 2.98%, McLean County's rate of fully vaccinated people is slightly higher than the state average of 2.94%.

The county's seven-day average of doses given out is 658 per day as of Friday.

McKnight said the clinics run by MCHD and Carle BroMenn Medical Center run "between 2000-3000 doses a week."

