Memory loss support meeting to be held in Greenup

Shannon Nosbisch of Effingham Area Alzheimer’s Awareness will discuss the difference between normal aging, confusion caused by treatable medical conditions and memory loss and cognitive impairment due to Alzheimer’s disease or other types of dementia.

She will also discuss how to seek a diagnosis, what to expect at your visit and why it is important to get a diagnosis as soon as possible. Nosbisch will talk about what researchers and doctors say is the best way to reduce your chances of developing Alzheimer’s or other types of dementia.