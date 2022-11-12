 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Memory loss support meeting to be held in Greenup

  • 0

GREENUP — Are you concerned about a family member’s memory, their changing personality, erratic financial decisions, problems with language or issues with problem solving?

Shannon Nosbisch of Effingham Area Alzheimer’s Awareness will discuss the difference between normal aging, confusion caused by treatable medical conditions and memory loss and cognitive impairment due to Alzheimer’s disease or other types of dementia.

FACTS FOR FAMILIES: A grateful November family activity

She will also discuss how to seek a diagnosis, what to expect at your visit and why it is important to get a diagnosis as soon as possible. Nosbisch will talk about what researchers and doctors say is the best way to reduce your chances of developing Alzheimer’s or other types of dementia.

This free meeting will be held at the Greenup Township Public Library at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15. Register by calling the library at 217-923-3616. For more information, call Nosbisch at 217-663-0010.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ways you are shortening the life of your microwave

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Ways you are shortening the life of your microwave

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News