Moultrie County Health Department announces COVID-19 vaccine clinic dates

SULLIVAN — The Moultrie County Health Department will hold COVID-19 vaccination and booster clinics during the month of December.

All vaccinations are by appointment only.

The CDC and Illinois Department of Public Health recommend that anyone over the age of 18 be fully vaccinated and receive a booster. Individuals who have initially received Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccinations must wait at least six months from their last injection before receiving a booster. Those who have received a Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine should wait at least two months since their initial vaccination.

Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is the only vaccine currently available for children aged 5-17 years.

All other COVID-19 clinics will be held at the Moultrie County Health Department located at 200 S. Main, Sullivan.

Registration for vaccine appointments must be completed online. Visit moultriehealth.org

Individuals needing assistance with making an appointment may call the MCHD at 217-728-4114 during office hours.

ALL VACCINES: Friday, Dec. 10, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., held at the American Legion, 8 East Strain, Sullivan. For ages 5 years old and older. Children aged 5-17 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

JOHNSON & JOHNSON: Wednesday, Dec. 15, 9:30- 11:30 a.m., held at the Moultrie County Health Department. For ages 18 and older.

MODERNA: Friday, Dec. 17, 9:30-11:30 a.m., 1:30- 3:30 p.m., held at the Moultrie County Health Department. For ages 18 and older.

MODERNA: Monday, Dec. 20, 1:30-3:30 p.m., held at the Moultrie County Health Department. For ages 18 and older. For ages 18 and older.

JOHNSON & JOHNSON: Wednesday, Dec. 22, 9:30-11:30 a.m., held at the Moultrie County Health Department. For ages 18 and older.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Build your health & fitness knowledge Sign up here to get the latest health & fitness updates in your inbox every week! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.