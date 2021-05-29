New group offers support for parents of transgender youth

CHARLESTON — TransParent is launching a new chapter in Charleston in response to the needs of area parents raising a transgender or gender-expansive child to have greater local connection, support, and resources.

Meetings begin Wednesday, June 2, and will be held on the first Wednesday of every month at 6:30 p.m. The meetings will begin on Zoom, but will eventually meet in person.

“As the mother of a gender-expansive child I realized quickly how few resources there are available in our area. I was introduced to TransParent during a PFLAG-Charleston meeting and I immediately fell in love with their mission," says Chapter Leader Becky Castillo. "I am honored and blessed to be able to start a group locally. Our goal is to create a safe place where parents can learn more about their kids, find support, and get access to resources. ”

TransParent aims to make the process of creating a local support community quick and uncomplicated.

Caregivers interested in pursuing leadership of a chapter can apply online and, once approved, starter kits are free of charge. Assistance with finding meeting space, marketing tips, and meeting facilitation is also provided.