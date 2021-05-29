New group offers support for parents of transgender youth

CHARLESTON — TransParent is launching a new chapter in Charleston in response to the needs of area parents raising a transgender or gender-expansive child to have greater local connection, support, and resources.
Meetings begin Wednesday, June 2, and will be held on the first Wednesday of every month at 6:30 p.m. The meetings will begin on Zoom, but will eventually meet in person.
“As the mother of a gender-expansive child I realized quickly how few resources there are available in our area. I was introduced to TransParent during a PFLAG-Charleston meeting and I immediately fell in love with their mission," says Chapter Leader Becky Castillo. "I am honored and blessed to be able to start a group locally. Our goal is to create a safe place where parents can learn more about their kids, find support, and get access to resources. ”
TransParent aims to make the process of creating a local support community quick and uncomplicated.
Caregivers interested in pursuing leadership of a chapter can apply online and, once approved, starter kits are free of charge. Assistance with finding meeting space, marketing tips, and meeting facilitation is also provided.
You can visit the TransParent-Eastern IL Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/TransParentEasternIL or email eastern.il@transparentusa.org to learn more about the local chapter.
For more information about the organization, and to find a chapter near you or virtually, please visit www.transparentusa.org.