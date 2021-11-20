 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick top story
LIFE SKILLS FOR YOUR LIFESPAN

Nominations accepted for Dee Braden Believe Award

  • 0
LifeSpan Center logo

Linking generations. Enhancing lives.

CHARLESTON — The LifeSpan Center has announced nominees are currently being accepted for its annual Dee Braden Believe Award in honor of Coles County Council on Aging's first executive director

A recipient shall be chosen annually by a committee to be awarded on Tuesday, Dec. 28, at the LifeSpan Center in Charleston.

Carl Sandburg students honor veterans at library ceremony

Each year since 2018, an individual has been awarded The Dee Braden Believe Award. The person chosen for the award has shown exemplary leadership and a source of inspiration and hope within the community.

For more information about how to nominate an individual for this award, email contactus@lifespancenter.org. Nominations due by Dec. 16.

 

Laura A Severson is LSVP Coordinator at the LifeSpan Center in Charleston

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Grocery store shelves impacted by supply chain

Build your health & fitness knowledge

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Birthday: Crean — 90th

Birthday: Crean — 90th

Mary Crean of Mattoon will celebrate her 90th birthday Monday, Dec. 6th. A card shower will be held in her honor.

Anniversary: Myers — 60th

Anniversary: Myers — 60th

Mr. and Mrs. Richard and Rosalee Myers will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary with a celebration in their honor Saturday, Nov. 27.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Grocery store shelves impacted by supply chain

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News