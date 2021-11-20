Nominations accepted for Dee Braden Believe Award

CHARLESTON — The LifeSpan Center has announced nominees are currently being accepted for its annual Dee Braden Believe Award in honor of Coles County Council on Aging's first executive director

A recipient shall be chosen annually by a committee to be awarded on Tuesday, Dec. 28, at the LifeSpan Center in Charleston.

Each year since 2018, an individual has been awarded The Dee Braden Believe Award. The person chosen for the award has shown exemplary leadership and a source of inspiration and hope within the community.

For more information about how to nominate an individual for this award, email contactus@lifespancenter.org. Nominations due by Dec. 16.

Laura A Severson is LSVP Coordinator at the LifeSpan Center in Charleston

