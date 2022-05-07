 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Nurses: The Heart of Health Care — Brandon Wilson

  • 0

When Brandon Wilson decided to pursue a career change from business management, he was looking for a job that has an impact on the community.

Following in his grandmother’s footsteps, he decided to become a nurse.

“She was a big inspiration for me as she was an LPN for years,” said Wilson, who has been working in the field for three years. “She set a wonderful example and was a wonderful role model.”

Now, as a critical care nurse at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center in Mattoon, Wilson gets to be the “light in the darkness” for patients and help them recover from serious illnesses or injuries.

“I also love being able to be a support person for the families in their time of need,” said Wilson, 31. “All of my co-workers also make this the best job in the world.”

But there are challenges too with COVID-19 filling the past two years with trauma and mental exhaustion.

“I believe the biggest challenge I face is the staffing shortages that we in the healthcare field are facing,” he said. “With everything going on in the world I honestly feel as though nurses will continue to leave the bedside unless we are able to change the culture of the bedside nurse.”

Currently applying to get a second certification in cardiovascular nursing and finishing up his bachelor’s degree in nursing, Wilson said his biggest accomplishment so far has been getting his medical surgical certification.

“I am truly amazed at all of the services that are offered here at Sarah Bush Lincoln as well as from HSHS and Carle,” he said. “We have so many new and emerging specialties available in our area that we didn't have even five years ago and we are constantly adding more services!”

For those considering joining the field, Wilson advises checking it out before making any final decisions.

“Living a life in service of others is the best thing you can do,” he said. “Nursing school is hard but it is the best decision you will ever make. Just keep swimming; you can do this.”

When he’s not working, Wilson is either at Copper Eagle Antiques or Riley Creek Vintage stores looking for Pyrex glassware. Other times he’s at home reading and spending time with his dogs and partner Gerry Alvarado.

Brandon Wilson

Brandon Wilson
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

How to find a part-time job once you have retired

Build your health & fitness knowledge

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Tourists, rejoice! Italy, Greece relax COVID-19 restrictions

Tourists, rejoice! Italy, Greece relax COVID-19 restrictions

For travelers going to southern Europe, summer vacations just got a whole lot easier. Italy and Greece have relaxed some COVID-19 restrictions before Europe’s peak summer tourist season as life increasingly returns to normal after the pandemic. Greece’s civil aviation authority announced Sunday it was lifting all COVID-19 rules for international and domestic flights except for wearing face masks during flights and at airports. Air travelers were previously required to show proof of vaccination, a negative test or a recent recovery. Italy did away with the health pass that had been required to enter restaurants, cinemas, gyms and other venues. Visitors to Italy also no longer have to fill out the EU passenger locator form, a complicated ordeal. 

'There's hope': 76ers waiting to see if Embiid can come back

'There's hope': 76ers waiting to see if Embiid can come back

The best that Philadelphia coach Doc Rivers could offer Saturday about Joel Embiid’s possible availability for the Eastern Conference semifinal series against Miami was a two-word answer. “There’s hope,” Rivers said. For now, Philadelphia will cling to that. The 76ers and Heat both hit the practice floor Saturday to begin the process of adjusting for a playoff series that won’t have Embiid at the start -- at minimum. Embiid, the NBA’s scoring champion and an MVP finalist this season, has a right orbital fracture and a mild concussion, injuries that were suffered Thursday in a first-round series-clincher at Toronto and were announced Friday night.

Watch Now: Related Video

How to find a part-time job once you have retired

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News