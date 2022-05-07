 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Nurses: The Heart of Health Care — Christina Couch

  • 0
Christina Couch

Christina Couch

A dark time in Christina Couch’s life inspired her to pursue a career helping others.

“After watching my grandfather suffer after being diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer, I wanted to be able to help people with their medical needs,” said Couch, who has been a nurse for 16 years and worked as a certified nursing assistant for five years before that. “I also wanted to have a career that my children could be proud of.”

Couch’s grandfather lived to see her complete her nursing program; he died about a month afterward.

As a school nurse for Eastern Illinois Area Special Education, Couch said the hardest part of her job is being unable to take away all pain and suffering from students when they are hurt or sick.

Conversely, the best part is being able to help them. “I love when my students come to me and thank me and give me hugs because I helped make them better,” she said.

And she also enjoys meeting their families. “We have so many wonderful people in our community,” she said.

Mattoon and Charleston are fortunate to have many talented, caring doctors and nurses in a variety of fields, Couch said. Residents no longer have to travel an hour or more for most of their care because it is now provided in the community.

Nursing is a very rewarding career, Couch said, but requires persistence and dedication.

“Never give up and always be willing to learn,” she said, when asked about advice for those considering the field. “Health care is ever-changing and we learn new things daily. Always be kind to your patients; you make a bigger difference than you realize.”

Couch and her husband, Shawn, have three adult children, Dakota (Erika) Couch, Caitlin Couch (Jackson Ritter) and Mikala Couch (Robert Ketchum). Her grandsons are Russell and Christopher.

Couch said she enjoys camping, reading and crafting, but isn't expecting much downtime this year because both daughters getting married.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

How to find a part-time job once you have retired

Build your health & fitness knowledge

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Tourists, rejoice! Italy, Greece relax COVID-19 restrictions

Tourists, rejoice! Italy, Greece relax COVID-19 restrictions

For travelers going to southern Europe, summer vacations just got a whole lot easier. Italy and Greece have relaxed some COVID-19 restrictions before Europe’s peak summer tourist season as life increasingly returns to normal after the pandemic. Greece’s civil aviation authority announced Sunday it was lifting all COVID-19 rules for international and domestic flights except for wearing face masks during flights and at airports. Air travelers were previously required to show proof of vaccination, a negative test or a recent recovery. Italy did away with the health pass that had been required to enter restaurants, cinemas, gyms and other venues. Visitors to Italy also no longer have to fill out the EU passenger locator form, a complicated ordeal. 

'There's hope': 76ers waiting to see if Embiid can come back

'There's hope': 76ers waiting to see if Embiid can come back

The best that Philadelphia coach Doc Rivers could offer Saturday about Joel Embiid’s possible availability for the Eastern Conference semifinal series against Miami was a two-word answer. “There’s hope,” Rivers said. For now, Philadelphia will cling to that. The 76ers and Heat both hit the practice floor Saturday to begin the process of adjusting for a playoff series that won’t have Embiid at the start -- at minimum. Embiid, the NBA’s scoring champion and an MVP finalist this season, has a right orbital fracture and a mild concussion, injuries that were suffered Thursday in a first-round series-clincher at Toronto and were announced Friday night.

Watch Now: Related Video

How to find a part-time job once you have retired

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News