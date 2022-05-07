 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Nurses: The Heart of Health Care — Elizabeth Davis

  • 0

Ever since she was a small child, Elizabeth Davis knew she wanted to be a hospital nurse.

"I wanted to help people who were acutely ill, ease their suffering, and make their experience as pleasant as possible. In short, I love people," said Davis, a registered nurse at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center.

“I can say that our hospital is led by a group of compassionate people who prioritize quality and safety,” said Davis, 39. “It is my hope that the same is true throughout the rest of our community.”

One of the biggest challenges during her 17-year career, was getting used to the sudden emergencies. 

"They used to frighten me. Now, I want to be the first one to respond," she said.

The hardest part of the job remains having to call someone to tell them their loved one has passed away, Davis said.

“My biggest accomplishment is to make a difference and shine the light of Jesus into the lives of every patient and person with whom I come in contact,” she said.

For those who are considering nursing as a career, Davis said they should enter this field because they “love people — not just for a paycheck.”

“When entering college for nursing, be ready to study, study, study!,” she said. “But know that once you graduate, every moment of your efforts will be rewarded.”

Davis occasionally treats herself with a cup of coffee and enjoys spending her downtime at the United Pentecostal Tabernacle, in Charleston, teaching Sunday school and playing the piano.

Elizabeth Davis

Elizabeth Davis
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

How to find a part-time job once you have retired

Build your health & fitness knowledge

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Tourists, rejoice! Italy, Greece relax COVID-19 restrictions

Tourists, rejoice! Italy, Greece relax COVID-19 restrictions

For travelers going to southern Europe, summer vacations just got a whole lot easier. Italy and Greece have relaxed some COVID-19 restrictions before Europe’s peak summer tourist season as life increasingly returns to normal after the pandemic. Greece’s civil aviation authority announced Sunday it was lifting all COVID-19 rules for international and domestic flights except for wearing face masks during flights and at airports. Air travelers were previously required to show proof of vaccination, a negative test or a recent recovery. Italy did away with the health pass that had been required to enter restaurants, cinemas, gyms and other venues. Visitors to Italy also no longer have to fill out the EU passenger locator form, a complicated ordeal. 

'There's hope': 76ers waiting to see if Embiid can come back

'There's hope': 76ers waiting to see if Embiid can come back

The best that Philadelphia coach Doc Rivers could offer Saturday about Joel Embiid’s possible availability for the Eastern Conference semifinal series against Miami was a two-word answer. “There’s hope,” Rivers said. For now, Philadelphia will cling to that. The 76ers and Heat both hit the practice floor Saturday to begin the process of adjusting for a playoff series that won’t have Embiid at the start -- at minimum. Embiid, the NBA’s scoring champion and an MVP finalist this season, has a right orbital fracture and a mild concussion, injuries that were suffered Thursday in a first-round series-clincher at Toronto and were announced Friday night.

Watch Now: Related Video

How to find a part-time job once you have retired

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News