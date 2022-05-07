 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nurses: The Heart of Health Care — Kim Peters

Though nursing ran in Kim Peters’ family, that career path was never part of her original plans.

But when Peters, 42, was working as social service director at a nursing home, her experiences drove her to reconsider.

“I felt like I could help,” she said.

Peters now works as a patient care manager at the Carle Clinic in Mattoon. She has been working in the field for about 15 years, and completed her Bachelor of Science in Nursing a few years ago. It’s an accomplishment of which she is very proud: “Just like everyone, working full-time and having a family can be challenging to return to school, but I did it,” she said.

The hardest part of Peters’ job is scheduling and making sure the amount of resources and staff accommodates the needs of patients.

The coronavirus pandemic and the constant changes from state officials also proved to be a major challenge to overcome and fears of another surge of cases still keep her up at night, Peters said.

“We had to change daily our processes on how to manage everything going on, from setting up a tent in front of the building to drive-thru COVID testing,” she said. “Health care personnel have worked tirelessly through this, and it would be great to have some normalcy for a little while.”

But the rewards are significant too. The best part of the job is “having an opportunity to grow people in their profession and help them achieve their goals,” Peters said.

“I strive to ensure the people I work with can have a healthy work-life balance. By growing people in healthcare, it will only improve patient care,” Peters said.

As for people looking to become nurses, Peters said it has been difficult in the last two years, but there is “no better reward.”

“I would say do it,” she said. “It is definitely a gratifying occupation … getting to help people during their time of need.”

Peters enjoys spending time with her daughters Ashtyn, 15, and Avery, 11, as well as trying cupcakes from different bakeries with her husband Zach.

