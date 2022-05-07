Nurses: The Heart of Health Care — Kristin Hamilton

When Kristin Hamilton’s mother told her she would make a great nurse, she signed up for a health occupations class in high school.

Soon after the first clinical day, Hamilton knew that nursing was what she was meant to do.

“Personally, my biggest accomplishment is always being present and putting whatever patient is in front of me first,” said Hamilton, who has been in the field for 17 years. “This is something that has always been really important to me and allows me to really make a difference in the lives of the patients I care for.”

Today, Hamilton works as a registered nurse at the Carle Clinic in Mattoon. She said the best part of her job is helping patients manage their health and well-being, but the hardest part is coordinating care while taking into consideration social, emotional, developmental, and economic factors.

“I worry about patients who are ill, patients who have fallen on hard times, patients who have suffered a loss, patients who are alone, patients who despite all my support and assistance, can't or won't help themselves,” she said. “Nurses worry about you a lot!”

Having had many mentors throughout college and her career, Hamilton said the quality of healthcare in Mattoon and Charleston is excellent, with the different health services and skilled nursing facilities available.

For others contemplating entering the field, Hamilton said they should do it because although the work seems hard, it offers many rewards.

“I foresee these types of services continuing to grow,” she said.

when she's not working, Hamilton enjoys spending time with her friends and family, including her two daughters Hali, 11, and Hillary, 8, and her husband, Beau.

