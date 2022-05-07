Nurses: The Heart of Health Care — Stephanie Philpott

Growing up, Stephanie Philpott watched her father work as a police officer, emergency medical technician and firefighter.

She always knew that she would pick a career along those lines.

“He helped me decide my career and he didn’t even know it,” said Philpott, 35. “He always supports me, listens to my crazy stories and struggles, listens to me whine, but he always makes sure I know he has my back.”

A registered nurse in the emergency department at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center, Philpott has worked in the area for all 13 years of her career and witnessed many aspects of the job over the years.

“As an ER nurse, you see and deal with some very sad, hard and sometimes scary situations, some of which hit close to home,” Philpott said. “Some of those situations continue to haunt you for years afterward.”

The biggest challenges that nurses are facing are staffing shortages along with nurse-to-patient ratios. The coronavirus pandemic led to new challenges and burnout for nurses, causing many to leave bedside nursing for other specialties or leave health care altogether, Philpott said.

“The general population is living longer and hospitals are much busier. Busier hospitals and less staff could potentially lead to some unsafe situations,” she said.

Philpott said the best part of the job is when she can make a difference in someone’s life, whether that be with a patient or colleague.

“All the certificates and education and further of degrees is great and definitely something to be proud of, but when you are part of training a brand new nurse and you watch them learn and grow to be an amazing nurse, it is incredibly rewarding,” she said.

For anyone considering the field, Philpott offered the following advice: “It will be worth it in the end, just always keep your head up and keep pushing through.”

In her downtime, Philpott enjoys working out, binge-watching television shows — a guilty pleasure — and spending time with friends and family, including her husband Jordan and five children, Alexis Swaim, Kylie Swaim, Chase Philpott, Bradley Philpott, and Logan Philpott.

