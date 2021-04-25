 Skip to main content
OSF HealthCare patient information computers back online after two-day outage
PEORIA — All OSF HealthCare computers are back online as of Sunday after a two-day outage.

Spokesperson Libby Allison said service was restored systemwide by midnight Saturday after an outage took the computer system that provides patient information at several hospitals and facilities offline mid-Friday afternoon.

OSF HealthCare has 14 hospitals and numerous other facilities throughout Illinois and Michigan. The cause of the outage is still under investigation, but it began about 3:45 a.m. Friday, Allison said.

"During the outage, downtime procedures and protocols were closely followed, which included rescheduling some appointments and procedures," Allison said in a news release. "Patient safety is at the forefront of everything we do, and any decision to delay an appointment or procedure was made with safety in mind."

During the outage, she said, all hospitals and facilities remained open and accepted new patients.

