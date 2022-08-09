 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Personal assistant training to be held in Casey

CASEY — SAIL, Soyland Access to Independent Living, is hosting a personal assistant training from 1-4 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, at the Casey Public Library, 307 E. Main St.

Those who successfully complete the training will be placed on the personal assistant state registry. People with disabilities, who are living independently, and wish to hire a personal assistant can request a referral list to identify prospective employees.

Anyone 18 years of age or older and interested in working as a personal assistant is welcome to attend this training. Social distancing will be practiced and face masks are required.

For more information and to register for the class, contact Brenda at 217-345-7245 or email bingle@decatursail.com.

