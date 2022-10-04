Personal assistant training to be held in Charleston

NEOGA — SAIL, Soyland Access to Independent Living, is hosting personal assistant training from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 22, at the SAIL Office in Charleston.
Those who successfully complete the training will be placed on the personal assistant state registry.
People with disabilities, who are living independently and wish to hire a personal assistant, can request a personal assistant referral list to identify prospective employees for hire. Anyone 18 years of age or older and interested in working as a personal assistant is welcome to attend this training.
For more information and to register for the class, contact Brenda at 217-345-7245 or email bingle@decatursail.com. All participants must register prior to the date of the training.
The U.S. outbreak seems to have peaked in August. But experts worry there's a growing blind spot about how the virus may be spreading among men with sexual contact. They say it may never be eliminated.
THURSDAY, Sept. 29, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- The outcomes of surgeries do not differ for procedures performed by male or female gastrointestinal surgeons, according to a study published online Sept. 28 in The BMJ.
As the country’s food charities struggle to keep up with rising inflation and demand, the White House will host a conference on Wednesday. For several months, the Biden administration has hosted listening sessions with hunger and nutrition groups, corporations, and federal agencies to help find ways to end hunger by 2030. It’s an ambitious goal that would transform operations for nonprofits like Catholic Charities and the foundations that help feed the one in six Americans seeking food from nonprofits every year. Nonprofits and foundations have found reasons for optimism. They hope the conference will be a launching point for sweeping change.
TUESDAY, Sept. 27, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- When it comes to why U.S. heart patients wind up in the emergency room, uncontrolled high blood pressure (or "hypertension") fuels about one-third of those medical crises.
WEDNESDAY, Sept. 28, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Patients using virtual reality (VR) immersion during hand surgery require less anesthesia than those receiving usual monitored anesthesia care, according to a study published online Sept. 21 in PLOS ONE.
MONDAY, Oct. 3, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- For early-stage invasive breast cancer, involved or close pathological margins after breast-conserving surgery are associated with an increased risk for distant and local recurrence, according to a review published online Sept. 21 in The BMJ.