Personal assistant training to be held in Charleston
CHARLESTON — SAIL, Soyland Access to Independent Living of Charleston, is hosting a personal assistant training from 12:30-3 p.m. Thursday, May 27, at the Charleston SAIL offices, 707 Windsor Road, Suite B.

The names of attendees who successfully complete the training will be placed on the Personal Assistant State Registry. People with disabilities, who are living independently, and wish to hire a personal assistant can request a referral list to identify prospective employees for hire.

Anyone 18 years of age or older and interested in working as a personal assistant may attend this training.

Social distancing will be practiced. Attendees are required to wear a mask. Only eight people will be allowed per training, so reservations are required. For more information and/or to register for the class, contact 217-345-7245 or email bingle@decatursail.com.

