Personal assistant training to be held in Greenup

GREENUP — SAIL, Soyland Access to Independent Living, is hosting a personal assistant training session from 9:30 a.m.-noon Thursday, Aug. 26, in the ERBA Weatherization building, 400 W. Pleasant St., Greenup.

The names of attendees who successfully complete the training will be placed on the P.A. State Registry. People with disabilities, who are living independently, and wish to hire a personal assistant can request a P.A. Referral List to identify prospective employees for hire. Anyone 18 years of age or older and interested in working as a personal assistant is welcome to attend this training.

For more information and to register for the class, please contact Brenda at 217-345-7245 or email bingle@decatursail.com.

