Personal assistant training to be held in Marshall

MARSHALL — SAIL, Soyland Access to Independent Living, is hosting a personal assistant training session from noon-3 p.m. Thursday, May 26, at the Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.

The names of attendees who successfully complete the training will be placed on the P.A. State Registry. People with disabilities, who are living independently and wish to hire a personal assistant, can request a referral list to identify prospective employees for hire.

Anyone 18 years of age or older and interested in working as a personal assistant is welcome to attend this training. Social distancing will be practiced, and face masks are required.

For more information and to register for the class, please contact Brenda at 217-345-7245 or email bingle@decatursail.com.

