Personal assistant training to be held in Neoga

NEOGA — SAIL, Soyland Access to Independent Living, is hosting personal assistant training from 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Thursday, June 23, at the Neoga City Building, 533 Chestnut.

Those who successfully complete the training will be placed on the personal assistant state registry.

People with disabilities, who are living independently and wish to hire a personal assistant, can request a personal assistant referral list to identify prospective employees for hire. Anyone 18 years of age or older and interested in working as a personal assistant is welcome to attend this training.

For more information and to register for the class, contact Brenda at 217-345-7245 or email bingle@decatursail.com. All participants must register prior to the date of the training.

